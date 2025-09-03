Tyreek Hill Fantasy Football Week 1: Stats and Projections vs. Colts

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill will take on the team with last year's 26th-ranked pass defense, the Indianapolis Colts (229.4 yards conceded per game), in Week 1 -- beginning at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Considering Hill for your DFS roster, with his next game versus the Colts? We've got stats and info for you in this article.

Tyreek Hill Week 1 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Miami Dolphins at Indianapolis Colts

Miami Dolphins at Indianapolis Colts Game Date: September 7, 2025

September 7, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 10.9

10.9 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 14.0

14.0 Projected Receiving Yards: 74.52

74.52 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.51

Projections provided by numberFire

Hill 2024 Fantasy Performance

Hill picked up 137.2 fantasy points (8.1 per game), 23rd at his position and 91st in the NFL.

In his best performance last season -- Week 1 against the Jacksonville Jaguars -- Hill accumulated 19.0 fantasy points. His stat line: seven catches, 130 yards and one touchdown.

In his second-best performance last year, Hill picked up 18.1 fantasy points -- via 10 receptions, 115 yards and one touchdown -- in Week 14 against the New York Jets.

In what was his worst game of the year, Hill finished with 1.3 fantasy points -- one reception, eight yards, on two targets. That was in Week 7 versus the Indianapolis Colts.

Hill picked up 2.0 fantasy points -- two receptions, 20 yards, on three targets -- in his second-worst game of the year. That was Week 18 versus the New York Jets.

Colts Defensive Performance

Last year, Indianapolis allowed four quarterbacks to rack up over 300 passing yards in a game.

Last year, the Colts allowed 15 QBs to throw at least one TD pass in a game.

Against Indianapolis last season, eight players threw for at least two touchdowns in a game.

Last season, the Colts allowed only three players to throw for three or more TDs in a game.

Versus Indianapolis last season, seven players recorded more than 100 receiving yards in a game.

Against the Colts last season, 25 players hauled in a TD pass.

Looking at pass defense, Indianapolis allowed only two players to catch at least two touchdown passes against it last year.

On the ground, four players put up more than 100 rushing yards in a game against the Colts last season.

In terms of run defense, Indianapolis allowed at least one rushing touchdown to 14 players last season.

Four players ran for multiple touchdowns in a game versus the Colts last year.

Want more data and analysis on Tyreek Hill?