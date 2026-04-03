Mariners vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 3

Odds updated as of 9:12 p.m.

The Seattle Mariners will take on the Los Angeles Angels in MLB action on Friday.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Mariners vs Angels Game Info

Seattle Mariners (3-4) vs. Los Angeles Angels (3-4)

Date: Friday, April 3, 2026

Friday, April 3, 2026 Time: 9:38 p.m. ET

9:38 p.m. ET Venue: Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California Coverage: FDSW and Mariners.TV

Mariners vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SEA: (-162) | LAA: (+136)

SEA: (-162) | LAA: (+136) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+106) | LAA: +1.5 (-128)

SEA: -1.5 (+106) | LAA: +1.5 (-128) Total: 8 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Mariners vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Bryan Woo (Mariners) - 0-0, 3.00 ERA vs Reid Detmers (Angels) - 0-0, 5.79 ERA

The Mariners will give the nod to Bryan Woo and the Angels will turn to Reid Detmers. Woo and his team failed to cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. Woo's team lost his only start as a favorite this season. Detmers has started only one game with a set spread, which the Angels failed to cover. The Angels were named the moneyline underdog for one Detmers start this season -- they lost.

Mariners vs Angels Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mariners win (58.7%)

Mariners vs Angels Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Mariners-Angels, Seattle is the favorite at -162, and Los Angeles is +136 playing at home.

Mariners vs Angels Spread

The Mariners are at the Angels and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Mariners are +106 to cover the runline, with the Angels being -128.

Mariners vs Angels Over/Under

A combined run total of 8 has been set for Mariners-Angels on April 3, with the over at -105 and the under at -115.

Bet on Seattle Mariners vs. Los Angeles Angels on FanDuel today!

Mariners vs Angels Betting Trends

The Mariners have been victorious in two of the five contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Seattle has been victorious one time in three chances when named as a favorite of at least -162 on the moneyline.

The Mariners' games have gone over the total in four of their seven opportunities.

The Mariners have posted a record of 3-4-0 against the spread this season.

The Angels have compiled a 3-4 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 42.9% of those games).

Los Angeles has a record of 2-2 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +136 or longer (50%).

In the seven games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Angels, they have combined with opponents to go over the total three times (3-4-0).

The Angels have a 3-4-0 record ATS this season.

Mariners Player Leaders

Brendan Donovan leads Seattle in OBP (.533), slugging percentage (.750) and total hits (10) this season. He has a .417 batting average.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks sixth, his on-base percentage ranks third, and he is 11th in slugging.

Donovan hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .444 with a double, a home run, two walks and three RBIs.

Randy Arozarena is batting .250 with three doubles and five walks. He's slugging .375 with an on-base percentage of .400.

He is 84th in batting average, 32nd in on-base percentage and 101st in slugging among qualifying batters.

Dominic Canzone has five hits this season and has a slash line of .333/.412/.800.

Luke Raley has been key for Seattle with five hits, an OBP of .316 plus a slugging percentage of .778.

Raley takes a five-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .278 with three home runs, a walk and six RBIs.

Angels Player Leaders

Mike Trout has totaled six hits with a .485 on-base percentage, leading the Angels in both statistics. He's batting .261 and slugging .522.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, he is 77th in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage and 42nd in slugging percentage.

Zach Neto has a double, two home runs and seven walks while hitting .231. He's slugging .500 with an on-base percentage of .394.

He is currently 100th in batting average, 42nd in on-base percentage and 49th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Nolan Schanuel has accumulated a team-best .520 slugging percentage.

Oswald Peraza is batting .286 with a double, a home run and two walks.

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