Braves vs Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 3

Odds updated as of 9:12 p.m.

The MLB schedule on Friday includes the Arizona Diamondbacks taking on the Atlanta Braves.

All the info you need to make smart wagers on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Diamondbacks vs Braves Game Info

Arizona Diamondbacks (3-4) vs. Atlanta Braves (5-2)

Date: Friday, April 3, 2026

Friday, April 3, 2026 Time: 9:45 p.m. ET

9:45 p.m. ET Venue: Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: Apple TV+

Diamondbacks vs Braves Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: ARI: (-110) | ATL: (-106)

ARI: (-110) | ATL: (-106) Spread: ARI: +1.5 (-182) | ATL: -1.5 (+150)

ARI: +1.5 (-182) | ATL: -1.5 (+150) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Diamondbacks vs Braves Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Eduardo Rodríguez (Diamondbacks) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Grant Holmes (Braves) - 0-1, 5.40 ERA

The Diamondbacks will give the nod to Eduardo Rodriguez versus the Braves and Grant Holmes (0-1). Rodriguez helped his team cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. This will be Rodriguez's first start this season with his team as the moneyline favorite. Holmes has started only one game with a set spread, which the Braves failed to cover. The Braves have not been a moneyline underdog when Holmes starts this season.

Diamondbacks vs Braves Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Diamondbacks win (51.5%)

Diamondbacks vs Braves Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Diamondbacks-Braves, Arizona is the favorite at -110, and Atlanta is -106 playing on the road.

Diamondbacks vs Braves Spread

The Braves are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Diamondbacks. The Braves are +150 to cover, while the Diamondbacks are -182 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Diamondbacks vs Braves Over/Under

The over/under for Diamondbacks-Braves on April 3 is 9.5. The over is -102, and the under is -120.

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Diamondbacks vs Braves Betting Trends

The Diamondbacks came away victorious in the one game they played as the favorite this season.

Arizona has played as a favorite of -110 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

The Diamondbacks and their opponents have gone over in five of their seven games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

In seven games with a line this season, the Diamondbacks have a mark of 5-2-0 against the spread.

The Braves are the moneyline underdog for the first time this season.

Atlanta has not played a game this season with moneyline odds of -106 or longer.

The Braves have played in seven games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total one time (1-6-0).

The Braves have collected a 5-2-0 record against the spread this season (covering 71.4% of the time).

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Corbin Carroll has seven hits and an OBP of .357 to go with a slugging percentage of .667. All three of those stats rank first among Arizona hitters this season. He has a .292 batting average, as well.

Among qualified batters in MLB, he is 54th in batting average, 74th in on-base percentage, and 14th in slugging.

Geraldo Perdomo is hitting .250 with two doubles, a home run and three walks. He's slugging .458 with an on-base percentage of .333.

He ranks 84th in batting average, 89th in on-base percentage and 66th in slugging in MLB.

Jose Fernandez is batting .333 with a 1.000 slugging percentage and four RBI this year.

Ildemaro Vargas is batting .556 with a .556 OBP and two RBI for Arizona this season.

Vargas takes a three-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .556 with a double, a home run and two RBIs.

Braves Player Leaders

Drake Baldwin has collected eight hits, a team-high for the Braves. He's batting .286 and slugging .643 with an on-base percentage of .375.

He is 58th in batting average, 54th in on-base percentage and 21st in slugging percentage among all qualifying batters in MLB.

Baldwin enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with a double, two home runs, two walks and seven RBIs.

Dominic Smith has two home runs and two walks while batting .375. He's slugging .750 with an on-base percentage of .444.

Mauricio Dubon has accumulated a .478 on-base percentage and a .619 slugging percentage, both team-best marks for the Braves.

Matt Olson paces his team with a .571 slugging percentage.

Diamondbacks vs Braves Head to Head

4/2/2026: 17-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

17-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/5/2025: 11-10 ARI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

11-10 ARI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 6/3/2025: 8-3 ARI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

8-3 ARI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 4/27/2025: 6-4 ARI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

6-4 ARI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 4/26/2025: 8-7 ATL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

8-7 ATL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 4/25/2025: 8-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

8-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 7/11/2024: 1-0 ARI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

1-0 ARI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 7/10/2024: 7-5 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-5 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 7/9/2024: 6-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

6-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 7/8/2024: 5-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

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