Mets vs Giants Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 3

Odds updated as of 10:13 p.m.

The MLB slate on Friday includes the New York Mets taking on the San Francisco Giants.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Mets vs Giants Game Info

New York Mets (3-4) vs. San Francisco Giants (3-4)

Date: Friday, April 3, 2026

Friday, April 3, 2026 Time: 10:15 p.m. ET

10:15 p.m. ET Venue: Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California

Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California Coverage: NBCS-BA and WPIX

Mets vs Giants Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYM: (-134) | SF: (+114)

NYM: (-134) | SF: (+114) Spread: NYM: -1.5 (+128) | SF: +1.5 (-154)

NYM: -1.5 (+128) | SF: +1.5 (-154) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Mets vs Giants Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Nolan McLean (Mets) - 0-0, 3.60 ERA vs Tyler Mahle (Giants) - 0-1, 4.50 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mets will send Nolan McLean to the mound, while Tyler Mahle (0-1) will take the ball for the Giants. McLean and his team failed to cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. McLean's team lost his only start as a favorite this season. Mahle has started just one game with a set spread, which the Giants failed to cover. The Giants were the underdog on the moneyline for one Mahle start this season -- they lost.

Mets vs Giants Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mets win (53.6%)

Mets vs Giants Moneyline

New York is the favorite, -134 on the moneyline, while San Francisco is a +114 underdog despite being at home.

Mets vs Giants Spread

The Mets are at the Giants and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Mets are +128 to cover the runline, with the Giants being -154.

Mets vs Giants Over/Under

The over/under for the Mets versus Giants game on April 3 has been set at 7.5, with -118 odds on the over and -104 odds on the under.

Bet on New York Mets vs. San Francisco Giants on FanDuel today!

Mets vs Giants Betting Trends

The Mets have been victorious in three of the seven contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

New York has a record of 2-3 when favored by -134 or more this year.

The Mets and their opponents have gone over in two of their seven games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Mets have an against the spread record of 3-4-0 in seven games with a line this season.

The Giants have compiled a 2-4 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 33.3% of those games).

San Francisco has played as a moneyline underdog of +114 or longer in just one game this season, which it lost.

The Giants have played in seven games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total two times (2-3-2).

The Giants have put together a 2-5-0 record against the spread this season (covering only 28.6% of the time).

Mets Player Leaders

Juan Soto has 10 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .500, both of which rank first among New York hitters this season. He has a .333 batting average and an on-base percentage of .394.

Among all qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 30th, his on-base percentage ranks 42nd, and he is 49th in slugging.

Soto has recorded at least one hit in seven straight games. In his last seven games he is hitting .333 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and five RBIs.

Luis Robert leads New York in OBP (.429) this season, fueled by six hits. He's batting .273 while slugging .409.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average ranks him 67th, his on-base percentage 23rd, and his slugging percentage 83rd.

Francisco Lindor has collected three base hits, an OBP of .394 and a slugging percentage of .304 this season.

Jorge Polanco is batting .174 with a .321 OBP and one RBI for New York this season.

Giants Player Leaders

Luis Arraez has put up a slugging percentage of .429 and has nine hits, both team-high numbers for the Giants. He's batting .321 and with an on-base percentage of .333.

Including all qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 39th in batting average, 89th in on-base percentage and 75th in slugging percentage.

Arraez takes a three-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .381 with a double, a triple and two RBIs.

Jung Hoo Lee has three doubles and four walks while hitting .174. He's slugging .304 with an on-base percentage of .286.

Including all qualified players, he ranks 152nd in batting average, 135th in on-base percentage and 138th in slugging percentage.

Matt Chapman has a double, a home run and three walks while hitting .222.

Rafael Devers is hitting .259 with a double, a home run and three walks.

Mets vs Giants Head to Head

4/2/2026: 7-2 SF (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

7-2 SF (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 8/3/2025: 12-4 SF (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

12-4 SF (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 8/2/2025: 12-6 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

12-6 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 8/1/2025: 4-3 SF (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

4-3 SF (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 7/27/2025: 5-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

5-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 7/26/2025: 2-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

2-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 7/25/2025: 8-1 NYM (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

8-1 NYM (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/26/2024: 4-3 NYM (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-3 NYM (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/25/2024: 7-2 SF (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

7-2 SF (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 5/24/2024: 8-7 SF (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

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