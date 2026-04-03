Dodgers vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 3

Odds updated as of 12:13 p.m.

The MLB schedule on Friday includes the Los Angeles Dodgers taking on the Washington Nationals.

All the information you need to make smart bets on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Dodgers vs Nationals Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (4-2) vs. Washington Nationals (3-3)

Date: Friday, April 3, 2026

Friday, April 3, 2026 Time: 1:05 p.m. ET

1:05 p.m. ET Venue: Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia

Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia Coverage: Nationals.TV and SportsNet LA

Dodgers vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: LAD: (-290) | WSH: (+235)

LAD: (-290) | WSH: (+235) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (-166) | WSH: +1.5 (+138)

LAD: -1.5 (-166) | WSH: +1.5 (+138) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Dodgers vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Emmet Sheehan (Dodgers) - 0-0, 10.80 ERA vs Miles Mikolas (Nationals) - 0-1, 7.20 ERA

The probable starters are Emmet Sheehan for the Dodgers and Miles Mikolas (0-1) for the Nationals. Sheehan and his team failed to cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. Sheehan's team won his only start as a favorite this season. Mikolas has started only one game with a set spread, which the Nationals failed to cover. The Nationals were the underdog on the moneyline for one Mikolas start this season -- they lost.

Dodgers vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Dodgers win (71.8%)

Dodgers vs Nationals Moneyline

Los Angeles is a -290 favorite on the moneyline, while Washington is a +235 underdog at home.

Dodgers vs Nationals Spread

The Nationals are at +1.5 on the runline against the Dodgers. The Nationals are +138 to cover the spread, and the Dodgers are -166.

Dodgers vs Nationals Over/Under

The Dodgers-Nationals contest on April 3 has been given an over/under of 9.5 runs. The over is set at -112 and the under at -108.

Bet on Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Washington Nationals on FanDuel today!

Dodgers vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Dodgers have been favorites in six games this season and have come away with the win four times (66.7%) in those contests.

Los Angeles has played as a favorite of -290 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

The Dodgers' games have gone over the total in two of their six opportunities.

In six games with a line this season, the Dodgers have a mark of 2-4-0 against the spread.

The Nationals have been the moneyline underdog six total times this season. They've gone 3-3 in those games.

Washington has yet to play as a moneyline underdog of +235 or longer.

In the six games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Nationals, they have combined with opponents to go over the total four times (4-2-0).

The Nationals have gone 5-1-0 ATS this season.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Andy Pages leads Los Angeles with nine hits and an OBP of .429, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .619. He's batting .429.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks sixth, his on-base percentage ranks 24th, and he is 25th in slugging.

Pages hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .412 with a double and two RBIs.

Mookie Betts is batting .136 with a double, a home run and two walks, while slugging .318 with an on-base percentage of .240.

His batting average is 177th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 156th, and his slugging percentage 116th.

Freddie Freeman is batting .208 with a .375 slugging percentage and three RBI this year.

Freeman brings a two-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with a double, a home run and three RBIs.

Will Smith has been key for Los Angeles with four hits, an OBP of .200 plus a slugging percentage of .500.

Nationals Player Leaders

Joey Wiemer has racked up an on-base percentage of .682 and has 10 hits, both team-best figures for the Nationals. He's batting .588 and slugging 1.059.

Including all qualifying players in MLB, he ranks first in batting average, first in on-base percentage and second in slugging percentage.

Daylen Lile is slugging .519 to pace his team. He has a batting average of .407 with an on-base percentage of .448.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average places him 17th, his on-base percentage is 18th, and he is 51st in slugging.

Brady House has a double, a home run and two walks while hitting .348.

C.J. Abrams is batting .238 with a home run and a walk.

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