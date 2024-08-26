Tyreek Hill 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

In Week 1, the Miami Dolphins' Tyreek Hill put up 19.0 fantasy points, and going into 2024 he was the second-most popular fantasy WR (by average draft position). For lots more stats and projections on him, see below.

Tyreek Hill Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Hill's fantasy outlook for 2024 per 2023 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2023 Fantasy Points 257.4 15 2 2024 Projected Fantasy Points 228.0 35 1

Tyreek Hill 2023 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season, Hill finished with 33.5 fantasy points -- 11 receptions, 215 yards and two touchdowns. That was in Week 1 versus the Los Angeles Chargers. Look at the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Jaguars 19.0 12 7 130 1

Tyreek Hill vs. Other Dolphins Receivers

The Dolphins threw the ball on 55.4% of their plays from scrimmage last year while staying on the ground 44.6% of the time. That offensive attack ranked second in the NFL in points scored. Here's a glance at how Hill's 2023 receiving stats stack up against his Miami Dolphins teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Tyreek Hill 171 119 1799 13 24 Jaylen Waddle 104 72 1014 4 8 Jonnu Smith 70 50 582 3 9 Odell Beckham Jr. 64 35 565 3 11

