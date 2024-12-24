Tyler Lockett Fantasy Week 17: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Bears

In Week 17 (Thursday at 8:15 PM ET), wideout Tyler Lockett and the Seattle Seahawks will meet the Chicago Bears, who have the 23rd-ranked passing defense in the league (225.2 yards conceded per game).

For more info on Lockett, if you're considering him for your DFS roster, check out this article prior to his upcoming game versus the Bears.

Lockett vs. Bears Game Info

Matchup: Seattle Seahawks at Chicago Bears

Seattle Seahawks at Chicago Bears Game Day: December 26, 2024

December 26, 2024 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 3.3

3.3 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 4.2

4.2 Projected Receiving Yards: 23.40

23.40 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.16

Projections provided by numberFire

Lockett Fantasy Performance

With 67.2 fantasy points in 2024 (4.5 per game), Lockett is the 65th-ranked player at the WR position and 197th among all players.

In his last three games, Lockett has caught three balls (on four targets) for 41 yards and zero touchdowns, good for 4.1 fantasy points (1.4 per game).

Lockett has totaled 77 receiving yards and zero touchdowns on eight catches (10 targets) in his last five games. In terms of fantasy points, he has 7.7 (1.5 per game) during that period.

The highlight of Lockett's season as a fantasy producer came against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 6, as he put up 12.5 fantasy points by running for zero yards on zero attempts. In the passing game, he caught four passes on eight targets for 65 yards and one TD.

Bears Defensive Performance

Chicago has allowed four players to register over 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Bears have allowed 11 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Chicago has allowed five players to throw for two or more touchdowns in a game this year.

The Bears have given up three or more passing touchdowns to one opposing QB this season.

Chicago has allowed eight players to rack up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

A total of 14 players have caught a TD pass versus the Bears this year.

Chicago has given up at least two receiving TDs to three players this season.

Four players have collected over 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Bears this year.

A total of 16 players have rushed for at least one touchdown against Chicago this year.

The Bears have allowed two players to score more than one rushing TD in a game this season.

