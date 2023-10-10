Tyler Allgeier Fantasy Week 6: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Commanders

Tyler Allgeier and the Atlanta Falcons will face the Washington Commanders and their 24th-ranked run defense (133.6 yards conceded per game) in Week 6, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Allgeier worth considering for his upcoming matchup against the Commanders? Keep reading, because we can help you make the correct call.

Allgeier vs. Commanders Game Info

Matchup: Atlanta Falcons vs. Washington Commanders

Atlanta Falcons vs. Washington Commanders Game Day: October 15, 2023

October 15, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 7.52

7.52 Projected Rushing Yards: 49.39

49.39 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.32

0.32 Projected Receiving Yards: 4.81

4.81 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.03

Projections provided by numberFire

Allgeier Fantasy Performance

At the RB position, Allgeier is currently the 25th-ranked fantasy player (97th overall), putting up 36.3 total fantasy points (7.3 per game).

Over his last three games, Allgeier has amassed 10.1 fantasy points (3.4 per game) as he's run for 68 yards and scored zero touchdowns on 31 attempts. In the passing game, he has contributed 13 yards on three catches (six targets).

The highlight of Allgeier's fantasy season so far was Week 1 against the Carolina Panthers, when he completed 0.0% of his passes for zero yards and zero touchdowns with interceptions on his way to 21.4 fantasy points. He also had 75 rushing yards on 15 attempts (5.0 YPC) with two touchdowns on the ground.

From a fantasy perspective, Tyler Allgeier delivered his lowest fantasy-point total of the campaign (1.2 points) in Week 4 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, rushing for 16 yards on seven carries with one catch for -4 yards.

Commanders Defensive Performance

Washington has allowed two players to register more than 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Commanders have allowed four players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Washington has allowed three players to throw for at least two TDs in a game this year.

The Commanders have allowed two players to throw for at least three touchdowns in a game this season.

Washington has allowed four players to pile up over 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Commanders have allowed a touchdown catch by six players this year.

Washington has allowed three players to catch two or more TD passes in a game this season.

The Commanders have not given up more than 100 yards on the ground to an opposing player this season.

Washington has allowed four players to score at least one rushing TD against them this season.

The Commanders have not allowed an opposing player to score more than one rushing TD against them this season.

