Twins vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 25

The Minnesota Twins are among the MLB squads playing on Thursday, versus the Chicago White Sox.

Twins vs White Sox Game Info

Minnesota Twins (10-13) vs. Chicago White Sox (3-21)

Date: Thursday, April 25, 2024

Thursday, April 25, 2024 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Venue: Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: BSN

Twins vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIN: (-200) | CHW: (+168)

MIN: (-200) | CHW: (+168) Spread: MIN: -1.5 (+105) | CHW: +1.5 (-126)

MIN: -1.5 (+105) | CHW: +1.5 (-126) Total: 8 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

Twins vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Simeon Woods Richardson (Twins) - 1-0, 1.50 ERA vs Mike Soroka (White Sox) - 0-3, 7.50 ERA

The Twins will call on Simeon Woods Richardson (1-0) versus the White Sox and Mike Soroka (0-3). Woods Richardson helped his team cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. This will be Woods Richardson's first game as the moneyline favorite this season. The White Sox have a 2-3-0 record against the spread in Soroka's starts. The White Sox have a 1-4 record in Soroka's five starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Twins vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Twins win (72.3%)

Twins vs White Sox Moneyline

The Twins vs White Sox moneyline has Minnesota as a -200 favorite, while Chicago is a +168 underdog on the road.

Twins vs White Sox Spread

The Twins are hosting the White Sox and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Twins are +105 to cover the runline, with the White Sox being -126.

Twins versus White Sox on April 25 has an over/under of 8 runs, with the odds on the over -108 and the under set at -112.

Twins vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Twins have been favorites in 13 games this season and have come away with the win eight times (61.5%) in those contests.

Minnesota has been a -200 moneyline favorite on three occasions this season and won every time.

The Twins' games have gone over the total in nine of their 22 opportunities.

In 22 games with a line this season, the Twins have a mark of 9-13-0 against the spread.

The White Sox have been the moneyline underdog 24 total times this season. They've finished 3-21 in those games.

Chicago is 1-9 (winning just 10% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +168 or longer.

The White Sox have played in 24 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 10 times (10-13-1).

The White Sox have covered just 37.5% of their games this season, going 9-15-0 ATS.

Twins Player Leaders

Ryan Jeffers leads Minnesota in OBP (.355) and total hits (18) this season. He's batting .273 batting average while slugging .485.

Among qualifying hitters, he is 59th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 52nd, and he is 35th in slugging.

Jeffers hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .364 with a double, three walks and an RBI.

Edouard Julien is hitting .197 with three doubles, five home runs and 10 walks. He's slugging .434 with an on-base percentage of .299.

He ranks 156th in batting average, 123rd in on-base percentage and 67th in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Alex Kirilloff has an OPS of .796, fueled by an OBP of .325 and a team-best slugging percentage of .471 this season.

Kirilloff has recorded at least one base hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .222 with a double, a walk and an RBI.

Austin Martin has one home run, four RBI and a batting average of .255 this season.

White Sox Player Leaders

Gavin Sheets has a team-best OBP (.359) and slugging percentage (.477), and paces the White Sox in hits (16, while batting .246).

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he is 95th in batting average, 46th in on-base percentage and 39th in slugging percentage.

Korey Lee is batting .256 with two doubles, two home runs and three walks. He's slugging .462 with an on-base percentage of .310.

Eloy Jimenez has two home runs and four walks while hitting .195.

Nicky Lopez has eight walks while batting .203.

Twins vs White Sox Head to Head

4/24/2024: 6-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

6-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 4/23/2024: 6-5 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

6-5 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 4/22/2024: 7-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

7-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 9/17/2023: 4-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156)

4-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156) 9/16/2023: 7-6 CHW (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)

7-6 CHW (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190) 9/15/2023: 10-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

10-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 9/14/2023: 10-2 MIN (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: N/A, Underdog Moneyline: N/A)

10-2 MIN (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: N/A, Underdog Moneyline: N/A) 4/24/2022: 6-4 MIN (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

6-4 MIN (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 4/23/2022: 9-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

9-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 4/22/2022: 2-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

