Twins vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for March 31

Odds updated as of 11:11 a.m.

On Monday in MLB, the Minnesota Twins are up against the Chicago White Sox.

Twins vs White Sox Game Info

Minnesota Twins (0-3) vs. Chicago White Sox (1-2)

Date: Monday, March 31, 2025

Monday, March 31, 2025 Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Venue: Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: CHSN and MNNT

Twins vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIN: (-184) | CHW: (+154)

MIN: (-184) | CHW: (+154) Spread: MIN: -1.5 (-114) | CHW: +1.5 (-105)

MIN: -1.5 (-114) | CHW: +1.5 (-105) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Twins vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Chris Paddack (Twins) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Martín Pérez (White Sox) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Twins will look to Chris Paddack versus the White Sox and Martin Perez. In games Paddack pitched with a spread last season, his team was 10-7-0 ATS. Paddack and his team won as favorites in 90% of his 10 appearances last season with a moneyline. Last season Perez and his team had a 12-14-0 record against the spread when he pitched. Pérez's team went 7-7 in games he pitched when they were the moneyline underdog a season ago.

Twins vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Twins win (63.2%)

Twins vs White Sox Moneyline

Minnesota is a -184 favorite on the moneyline, while Chicago is a +154 underdog at home.

Twins vs White Sox Spread

The White Sox are at +1.5 on the runline against the Twins. The White Sox are -105 to cover the spread, and the Twins are -114.

Twins versus White Sox, on March 31, has an over/under of 7.5, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

Twins vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Twins were favorites in 109 games last season and came away with the win 62 times (56.9%) in those contests.

Last year, Minnesota won 24 of 29 games when listed as at least -184 on the moneyline.

The Twins and their opponents hit the over in 80 of their 158 games with a total last season.

The White Sox won 32 of the 147 games they were the moneyline underdog last season (21.8%).

When it played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +154 or longer last year, Chicago went 17-73 (18.9%).

The White Sox combined with their opponents to hit the over on the total 67 times last season for a 67-82-6 record against the over/under.

Twins Player Leaders

Willi Castro had 138 base hits and an OBP of .331 to go with a slugging percentage of .385 last season.

Carlos Correa slashed .310/.388/.517 and finished with an OPS of .905.

Ryan Jeffers ended his last campaign with 93 hits, an OBP of .300, plus a slugging percentage of .432.

Byron Buxton slashed .279/.335/.524 and finished with an OPS of .859.

White Sox Player Leaders

Andrew Vaughn accumulated an on-base percentage of .297, a slugging percentage of .402, and had 140 hits last season.

Andrew Benintendi hit .229 with 20 doubles, 20 home runs and 41 walks.

Luis Robert had 19 doubles, 14 home runs and 28 walks while hitting .224 last season.

Lenyn Sosa hit .254 with 13 doubles, eight home runs and 12 walks.

