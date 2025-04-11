Twins vs Tigers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 11

Odds updated as of 4:16 p.m.

On Friday in MLB, the Minnesota Twins are playing the Detroit Tigers.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Twins vs Tigers Game Info

Minnesota Twins (4-9) vs. Detroit Tigers (7-5)

Date: Friday, April 11, 2025

Friday, April 11, 2025 Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Venue: Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: Apple TV+

Twins vs Tigers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIN: (-118) | DET: (-100)

MIN: (-118) | DET: (-100) Spread: MIN: +1.5 (-210) | DET: -1.5 (+172)

MIN: +1.5 (-210) | DET: -1.5 (+172) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Twins vs Tigers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: David Festa (Twins) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Reese Olson (Tigers) - 1-1, 5.06 ERA

The Twins will give the nod to David Festa against the Tigers and Reese Olson (1-1). Festa and his team were 5-8-0 ATS in his 13 appearances with a spread last season. Festa and his team were 4-5 when he pitched and they were the moneyline favorite. Olson has started two games with set spreads, and the Tigers went 1-1-0. The Tigers were the underdog on the moneyline for one Olson start this season -- they lost.

Twins vs Tigers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Tigers win (51.6%)

Twins vs Tigers Moneyline

Minnesota is a -118 favorite on the moneyline, while Detroit is a -100 underdog on the road.

Twins vs Tigers Spread

The Tigers are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Twins. The Tigers are +172 to cover, while the Twins are -210 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Twins vs Tigers Over/Under

The over/under for the Twins versus Tigers game on April 11 has been set at 7.5, with -120 odds on the over and -102 odds on the under.

Twins vs Tigers Betting Trends

The Twins have come away with four wins in the 10 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Minnesota has a record of 3-2 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -118 or more on the moneyline.

The Twins and their opponents have hit the over in five of their 13 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Twins are 5-8-0 against the spread in their 13 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Tigers have won three of the seven games they were the moneyline underdog this season (42.9%).

Detroit is 3-4 (winning 42.9% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of -100 or longer.

The Tigers have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 12 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in six of those games (6-5-1).

The Tigers have covered 66.7% of their games this season, going 8-4-0 ATS.

Twins Player Leaders

Ty France leads Minnesota in slugging percentage (.457) thanks to five extra-base hits. He has a .261 batting average and an on-base percentage of .320.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he is 76th in batting average, 90th in on-base percentage, and 67th in slugging.

France hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .375 with two doubles, two home runs, a walk and three RBI.

Matt Wallner leads Minnesota with 11 hits and an OBP of .388 this season. He's batting .268 and slugging .488.

He is 69th in batting average, 39th in on-base percentage and 51st in slugging in the major leagues.

Harrison Bader has collected nine base hits, an OBP of .282 and a slugging percentage of .514 this season.

Willi Castro is batting .214 with a .313 OBP and four RBI for Minnesota this season.

Tigers Player Leaders

Spencer Torkelson has racked up a team-best slugging percentage (.622) and paces the Tigers in hits (14). He's batting .311 and with an on-base percentage of .415.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 30th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 21st and he is 15th in slugging.

Zach McKinstry's .452 on-base percentage leads his team. He has a batting average of .371 while slugging .571.

He is sixth in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage and 24th in slugging percentage in MLB.

Kerry Carpenter has a double, four home runs and a walk while batting .216.

Riley Greene is slugging .551 to pace his team.

