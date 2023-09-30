Twins vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 30

Odds updated as of 7:35 PM

The MLB schedule on Saturday includes the Minnesota Twins facing the Colorado Rockies.

Twins vs Rockies Game Info

Minnesota Twins (86-74) vs. Colorado Rockies (58-102)

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Venue: Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado

Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: SportsNet RM

Twins vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIN: (-180) | COL: (+152)

MIN: (-180) | COL: (+152) Spread: MIN: -1.5 (-115) | COL: +1.5 (-104)

MIN: -1.5 (-115) | COL: +1.5 (-104) Total: 12.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Twins vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Emilio Pagán (Twins) - 4-2, 3.03 ERA vs Matt Koch (Rockies) - 3-2, 5.40 ERA

The Twins will give the nod to Emilio Pagan (4-2, 3.03 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Rockies will counter with Koch (3-2, 5.40 ERA). Pagan did not pitch in a game with a spread last season. Pagan did not pitch as the moneyline favorite in any games last season. Koch's team was never a moneyline underdog a season ago in games he pitched.

Twins vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Twins win (72.7%)

Twins vs Rockies Moneyline

Colorado is the underdog, +152 on the moneyline, while Minnesota is a -180 favorite despite being on the road.

Twins vs Rockies Spread

The Twins are at the Rockies and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Twins are -115 to cover the runline, with the Rockies being -104.

Twins vs Rockies Over/Under

A total of 12.5 runs has been set for the Twins-Rockies contest on September 30, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.

Twins vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Twins have come away with 63 wins in the 106 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This year Minnesota has won 18 of 29 games when listed as at least -180 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Twins have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 77 of 157 chances this season.

In 157 games with a line this season, the Twins have a mark of 75-82-0 against the spread.

The Rockies have gone 52-90 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 36.6% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +152 or longer, Colorado has a 28-61 record (winning just 31.5% of its games).

The Rockies have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 71 times this season for a 71-85-1 record against the over/under.

The Rockies have covered 49.7% of their games this season, going 78-79-0 ATS.

Twins Player Leaders

Max Kepler has an OPS of .811, fueled by an OBP of .332 and a team-best slugging percentage of .479 this season. He has a .259 batting average.

Kepler hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .389 with a double, a home run, four walks and three RBI.

Willi Castro is batting .256 with 18 doubles, five triples, nine home runs and 31 walks, while slugging .413 with an on-base percentage of .335.

Castro has picked up a hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .357 with a triple and four walks.

Edouard Julien has collected 84 base hits, an OBP of .374 and a slugging percentage of .442 this season.

Jorge Polanco has been key for Minnesota with 77 hits, an OBP of .335 plus a slugging percentage of .454.

Rockies Player Leaders

Ryan McMahon has totaled 133 hits with a .324 on-base percentage, leading the Rockies in both categories. He's batting .241 and slugging .434.

Including all qualified hitters in MLB, he is 112th in batting average, 79th in on-base percentage and 77th in slugging percentage.

Ezequiel Tovar paces his team with a .414 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .257 with an on-base percentage of .291.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average puts him 81st, his on-base percentage ranks 129th, and he is 94th in slugging.

Nolan Jones has 22 doubles, four triples, 19 home runs and 51 walks while batting .292.

Charlie Blackmon has 24 doubles, five triples, eight home runs and 39 walks while hitting .285.

Twins vs Rockies Head to Head

9/29/2023: 7-6 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156)

7-6 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156) 6/26/2022: 6-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

6-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188) 6/25/2022: 6-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

6-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 6/24/2022: 1-0 COL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

