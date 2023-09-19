Twins vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 19

Odds updated as of 3:31 PM

MLB action on Tuesday includes the Minnesota Twins taking on the Cincinnati Reds.

Twins vs Reds Game Info

Minnesota Twins (79-72) vs. Cincinnati Reds (79-73)

Date: Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Tuesday, September 19, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Venue: Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio Coverage: BSOH

Twins vs Reds Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIN: (-130) | CIN: (+110)

MIN: (-130) | CIN: (+110) Spread: MIN: -1.5 (+122) | CIN: +1.5 (-146)

MIN: -1.5 (+122) | CIN: +1.5 (-146) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Twins vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Kenta Maeda (Twins) - 5-7, 4.50 ERA vs Fernando Cruz (Reds) - 0-1, 4.05 ERA

The probable pitchers are Kenta Maeda (5-7) for the Twins and Cruz (0-1) for the Reds. Maeda and his team are 12-8-0 ATS this season when he starts. Maeda's team is 7-4 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. Cruz has started only one game with a set spread, which the Reds covered. The Reds were the moneyline underdog for one Cruz start this season -- they won.

Twins vs Reds Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Twins win (50.3%)

Twins vs Reds Moneyline

Minnesota is the favorite, -130 on the moneyline, while Cincinnati is a +110 underdog despite being at home.

Twins vs Reds Spread

The Reds are +1.5 on the run line against the Twins. The Reds are -146 to cover, and the Twins are +122.

Twins vs Reds Over/Under

Twins versus Reds, on September 19, has an over/under of 9.5, with the over being -102 and the under -120.

Twins vs Reds Betting Trends

The Twins have been victorious in 57, or 58.2%, of the 98 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Minnesota has been victorious 46 times in 76 chances when named as a favorite of at least -130 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Twins have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 72 of 148 chances this season.

The Twins are 69-79-0 against the spread in their 148 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Reds are 56-57 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 49.6% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +110 or longer, Cincinnati has a 41-45 record (winning 47.7% of its games).

In the 151 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Reds, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 75 times (75-75-1).

The Reds have put together a 90-62-0 record ATS this season (covering 59.2% of the time).

Twins Player Leaders

Carlos Correa has 118 hits and an OBP of .312 to go with a slugging percentage of .399. All three of those stats lead Minnesota hitters this season. He has a .230 batting average, as well.

Among all qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 124th in batting average, 109th in on-base percentage, and 105th in slugging.

Max Kepler is hitting .255 with 21 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs and 38 walks, while slugging .478 with an on-base percentage of .322.

Kepler takes a seven-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last 10 games he is hitting .324 with a double, two triples, a home run, three walks and eight RBI.

Willi Castro has 81 hits this season and has a slash line of .247/.322/.390.

Royce Lewis has 15 home runs, 52 RBI and a batting average of .308 this season.

Lewis takes a five-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .389 with three home runs, five walks and eight RBI.

Reds Player Leaders

Spencer Steer has racked up a team-high OBP (.358) and slugging percentage (.457), while leading the Reds in hits (146, while batting .269).

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 50th in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage and 55th in slugging percentage.

TJ Friedl is hitting .273 with 20 doubles, eight triples, 14 home runs and 39 walks. He's slugging .445 with an on-base percentage of .342.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 36th in batting average, 46th in on-base percentage and 67th in slugging percentage.

Jonathan India has 20 doubles, 16 home runs and 44 walks while hitting .245.

Jake Fraley is batting .265 with 18 doubles, 15 home runs and 34 walks.

Twins vs. Reds Head to Head

9/18/2023: 7-3 CIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

