Twins vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 18

Odds updated as of 9:11 p.m.

The Minnesota Twins versus the Cincinnati Reds is on the MLB schedule for Saturday.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Twins vs Reds Game Info

Minnesota Twins (11-8) vs. Cincinnati Reds (11-8)

Date: Saturday, April 18, 2026

Saturday, April 18, 2026 Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Venue: Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: Twins.TV and Reds.TV

Twins vs Reds Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIN: (-162) | CIN: (+136)

MIN: (-162) | CIN: (+136) Spread: MIN: -1.5 (+126) | CIN: +1.5 (-152)

MIN: -1.5 (+126) | CIN: +1.5 (-152) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

Twins vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Taj Bradley (Twins) - 3-0, 1.25 ERA vs Andrew Abbott (Reds) - 0-2, 5.85 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Twins will send Taj Bradley (3-0) to the mound, while Andrew Abbott (0-2) will answer the bell for the Reds. Bradley's team has covered the spread in each of the four opportunities this season. This will be Bradley's first start this season with his team as the moneyline favorite. When Abbott starts, the Reds are 1-3-0 against the spread. The Reds have been the moneyline underdog in three of Abbott's starts this season, and they went 1-2 in those matchups.

Twins vs Reds Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Reds win (51.2%)

Twins vs Reds Moneyline

Cincinnati is a +136 underdog on the moneyline, while Minnesota is a -162 favorite at home.

Twins vs Reds Spread

The Twins are hosting the Reds and are favored by 1.5 runs (+126 to cover) on the runline. Cincinnati is -152 to cover.

Twins vs Reds Over/Under

An over/under of 8.5 has been set for Twins-Reds on April 18, with the over being -108 and the under -112.

Bet on Minnesota Twins vs. Cincinnati Reds on FanDuel today!

Twins vs Reds Betting Trends

The Twins have been victorious in two of the four contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

These are the best odds of a victory sportsbooks have given Minnesota this season, with a -162 moneyline set for this game.

Contests with the Twins have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 11 of 19 chances this season.

The Twins have an against the spread record of 12-7-0 in 19 games with a line this season.

The Reds have gone 8-5 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 61.5% of those games).

Cincinnati has played as a moneyline underdog of +136 or longer in only one game this season, which it won.

The Reds have combined with opponents to go over the total 10 times this season for a 10-8-1 record against the over/under.

The Reds have a 10-9-0 record against the spread this season (covering 52.6% of the time).

Twins Player Leaders

Josh Bell leads Minnesota with 15 hits, batting .238 this season with eight extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .347 and a slugging percentage of .460.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 103rd, his on-base percentage ranks 74th, and he is 58th in slugging.

Luke Keaschall has hit one homers this season while driving in nine runs. He's batting .222 this season and slugging .292 with an on-base percentage of .278.

Among all qualifying players, he is 120th in batting average, 150th in on-base percentage and 156th in slugging percentage.

Ryan Jeffers has 13 hits this season and has a slash line of .289/.407/.467.

Byron Buxton has an OPS of .735, fueled by an OBP of .293 and a team-best slugging percentage of .441 this season.

Reds Player Leaders

Sal Stewart has 20 hits with a .413 on-base percentage and a .682 slugging percentage, all club-bests for the Reds. He's batting .303.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 30th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 17th and he is sixth in slugging.

Elly De La Cruz's .547 slugging percentage paces his team. He has a batting average of .267 with an on-base percentage of .345.

He is 65th in batting average, 77th in on-base percentage and 27th in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Eugenio Suarez is batting .242 with a double, three home runs and eight walks.

Matt McLain is batting .194 with three doubles and 14 walks.

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