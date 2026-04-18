Athletics vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 18

Odds updated as of 10:12 p.m.

The Athletics will face the Chicago White Sox in MLB action on Saturday.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Athletics vs White Sox Game Info

Athletics (10-9) vs. Chicago White Sox (6-13)

Date: Saturday, April 18, 2026

Saturday, April 18, 2026 Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Venue: Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California

Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California Coverage: NBCS-CA and CHSN

Athletics vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: OAK: (-158) | CHW: (+134)

OAK: (-158) | CHW: (+134) Spread: OAK: -1.5 (+125) | CHW: +1.5 (-150)

OAK: -1.5 (+125) | CHW: +1.5 (-150) Total: 9 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Athletics vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Luis Severino (Athletics) - 0-2, 5.59 ERA vs Erick Fedde (White Sox) - 0-3, 3.38 ERA

The probable pitchers are Luis Severino (0-2) for the Athletics and Erick Fedde (0-3) for the White Sox. Severino and his team are 2-2-0 ATS this season when he starts. Severino has yet to start a game this season when his team was the moneyline favorite. Fedde has started two games with set spreads, and the White Sox failed to cover in both opportunities. The White Sox were the underdog on the moneyline for two Fedde starts this season -- they lost both.

Athletics vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Athletics win (66.9%)

Athletics vs White Sox Moneyline

The Athletics vs White Sox moneyline has the Athletics as a -158 favorite, while the White Sox are a +134 underdog on the road.

Athletics vs White Sox Spread

The Athletics are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the White Sox. The Athletics are +125 to cover, while the White Sox are -150 to cover.

The Athletics-White Sox game on April 18 has been given an over/under of 9 runs. The over is set at -115 and the under at -105.

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Athletics vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Athletics came away victorious in the one game they played as the favorite this season.

The Athletics have yet to enter a game this year with shorter moneyline odds than -158.

The Athletics and their opponents have hit the over in eight of their 19 games with a total this season.

The Athletics have posted a record of 12-7-0 against the spread this season.

The White Sox are 5-13 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 27.8% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +134 or longer, the White Sox have gone 3-5 (37.5%).

The White Sox have played in 18 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 10 times (10-8-0).

The White Sox have covered just 33.3% of their games this season, going 6-12-0 against the spread.

Athletics Player Leaders

Shea Langeliers leads Sacramento in OBP (.392), slugging percentage (.620) and total hits (23) this season. He has a .324 batting average.

Among all qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 13th in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage, and ninth in slugging.

Langeliers will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .412 with a double, a home run, five walks and two RBIs.

Tyler Soderstrom is hitting .211 with five doubles, a triple, two home runs and 10 walks. He's slugging .394 with an on-base percentage of .309.

He is 133rd in batting average, 127th in on-base percentage and 92nd in slugging among qualified batters.

Soderstrom enters this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .125 with two doubles, five walks and an RBI.

Jacob Wilson is batting .263 with a .342 slugging percentage and nine RBI this year.

Wilson heads into this game with three games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with a home run, a walk and six RBIs.

Max Muncy has been key for Sacramento with 19 hits, an OBP of .338 plus a slugging percentage of .485.

White Sox Player Leaders

Miguel Vargas is batting .159 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs and 10 walks. He's slugging .333 with an on-base percentage of .289.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 184th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 145th and he is 130th in slugging.

Munetaka Murakami has racked up 10 hits with a .346 on-base percentage to pace his team in both. He has a batting average of .167 while slugging .417.

His batting average is 181st among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 73rd, and he is 79th in slugging.

Chase Meidroth has a .333 slugging percentage, which paces the White Sox.

Colson Montgomery is hitting .172 with three doubles, three home runs and six walks.

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