Saturday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - April 18

Saturday's MLB lineup has lots in store. Among those games is the San Diego Padres playing the Los Angeles Angels. In the article below, we have predictions for each and every game.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Kansas City Royals at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Where: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium TV Channel: YES and ROYL

YES and ROYL Probable Pitchers: Will Warren vs. Noah Cameron

Will Warren vs. Noah Cameron Records: Yankees (10-9), Royals (7-12)

Yankees (10-9), Royals (7-12) Yankees Moneyline Odds: -156

-156 Royals Moneyline Odds: +132

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees

Yankees Yankees Win Probability: 62.15%

62.15% Royals Win Probability: 37.85%

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Cincinnati Reds at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Where: Target Field

Target Field TV Channel: MNNT and CINR

MNNT and CINR Probable Pitchers: Taj Bradley vs. Andrew Abbott

Taj Bradley vs. Andrew Abbott Records: Twins (11-8), Reds (11-8)

Twins (11-8), Reds (11-8) Twins Moneyline Odds: -134

-134 Reds Moneyline Odds: +116

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds

Reds Reds Win Probability: 51.21%

51.21% Twins Win Probability: 48.79%

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New York Mets at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:20 p.m. ET

2:20 p.m. ET Where: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field TV Channel: MARQ and SNY

MARQ and SNY Probable Pitchers: Jameson Taillon vs. Freddy Peralta

Jameson Taillon vs. Freddy Peralta Records: Cubs (10-9), Mets (7-13)

Cubs (10-9), Mets (7-13) Cubs Moneyline Odds: -112

-112 Mets Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets

Mets Mets Win Probability: 50.10%

50.10% Cubs Win Probability: 49.90%

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San Francisco Giants at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Where: Nationals Park

Nationals Park TV Channel: NATS and NBCS-BA

NATS and NBCS-BA Probable Pitchers: Cade Cavalli vs. Adrian Houser

Cade Cavalli vs. Adrian Houser Records: Nationals (9-10), Giants (7-12)

Nationals (9-10), Giants (7-12) Giants Moneyline Odds: -118

-118 Nationals Moneyline Odds: +100

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants

Giants Giants Win Probability: 53.12%

53.12% Nationals Win Probability: 46.88%

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Tampa Bay Rays at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Where: PNC Park

PNC Park TV Channel: SportsNet PT and RAYS

SportsNet PT and RAYS Probable Pitchers: Paul Skenes vs. Drew Rasmussen

Paul Skenes vs. Drew Rasmussen Records: Pirates (11-8), Rays (11-7)

Pirates (11-8), Rays (11-7) Pirates Moneyline Odds: -172

-172 Rays Moneyline Odds: +144

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates

Pirates Pirates Win Probability: 52.46%

52.46% Rays Win Probability: 47.54%

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Chicago White Sox at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Where: Sutter Health Park

Sutter Health Park TV Channel: NBCS-CA and CHSN

NBCS-CA and CHSN Probable Pitchers: Luis Severino vs. Erick Fedde

Luis Severino vs. Erick Fedde Records: Athletics (10-9), White Sox (6-13)

Athletics (10-9), White Sox (6-13) Athletics Moneyline Odds: -156

-156 White Sox Moneyline Odds: +132

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Athletics

Athletics Athletics Win Probability: 66.88%

66.88% White Sox Win Probability: 33.12%

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Detroit Tigers at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Where: Fenway Park

Fenway Park TV Channel: NESN and DSN

NESN and DSN Probable Pitchers: Brayan Bello vs. Tarik Skubal

Brayan Bello vs. Tarik Skubal Records: Red Sox (7-11), Tigers (10-9)

Red Sox (7-11), Tigers (10-9) Tigers Moneyline Odds: -176

-176 Red Sox Moneyline Odds: +148

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers

Tigers Tigers Win Probability: 54.14%

54.14% Red Sox Win Probability: 45.86%

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Milwaukee Brewers at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Where: loanDepot park

loanDepot park TV Channel: MIAM and BREW

MIAM and BREW Probable Pitchers: Sandy Alcantara vs. Brandon Woodruff

Sandy Alcantara vs. Brandon Woodruff Records: Marlins (9-10), Brewers (10-8)

Marlins (9-10), Brewers (10-8) Marlins Moneyline Odds: -108

-108 Brewers Moneyline Odds: -108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers

Brewers Brewers Win Probability: 55.82%

55.82% Marlins Win Probability: 44.18%

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Baltimore Orioles at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:10 p.m. ET

6:10 p.m. ET Where: Progressive Field

Progressive Field TV Channel: CLEG and MASN

CLEG and MASN Probable Pitchers: Gavin Williams vs. Dean Kremer

Gavin Williams vs. Dean Kremer Records: Guardians (11-9), Orioles (9-10)

Guardians (11-9), Orioles (9-10) Guardians Moneyline Odds: -124

-124 Orioles Moneyline Odds: +106

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Orioles

Orioles Orioles Win Probability: 50.28%

50.28% Guardians Win Probability: 49.72%

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St. Louis Cardinals at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Daikin Park

Daikin Park TV Channel: SCHN and CARD

SCHN and CARD Probable Pitchers: Lance McCullers vs. Andre Pallante

Lance McCullers vs. Andre Pallante Records: Astros (8-12), Cardinals (10-8)

Astros (8-12), Cardinals (10-8) Astros Moneyline Odds: -152

-152 Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +128

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros

Astros Astros Win Probability: 59.78%

59.78% Cardinals Win Probability: 40.22%

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Texas Rangers at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Where: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park TV Channel: FOX

FOX Probable Pitchers: George Kirby vs. Nathan Eovaldi

George Kirby vs. Nathan Eovaldi Records: Mariners (8-12), Rangers (10-9)

Mariners (8-12), Rangers (10-9) Mariners Moneyline Odds: -138

-138 Rangers Moneyline Odds: +118

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners

Mariners Mariners Win Probability: 55.40%

55.40% Rangers Win Probability: 44.60%

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Atlanta Braves at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Where: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park TV Channel: FOX

FOX Probable Pitchers: Cristopher Sanchez vs. Chris Sale

Cristopher Sanchez vs. Chris Sale Records: Phillies (8-10), Braves (12-7)

Phillies (8-10), Braves (12-7) Phillies Moneyline Odds: -126

-126 Braves Moneyline Odds: +108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies

Phillies Phillies Win Probability: 59.40%

59.40% Braves Win Probability: 40.60%

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Toronto Blue Jays at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Where: Chase Field

Chase Field TV Channel: ARID and SN1

ARID and SN1 Probable Pitchers: Zac Gallen vs. Max Scherzer

Zac Gallen vs. Max Scherzer Records: Diamondbacks (11-8), Blue Jays (7-11)

Diamondbacks (11-8), Blue Jays (7-11) Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -116

-116 Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays

Blue Jays Blue Jays Win Probability: 51.35%

51.35% Diamondbacks Win Probability: 48.65%

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Los Angeles Dodgers at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Where: Coors Field

Coors Field TV Channel: COLR and SportsNet LA

COLR and SportsNet LA Probable Pitchers: Ryan Feltner vs. Emmet Sheehan

Ryan Feltner vs. Emmet Sheehan Records: Rockies (7-12), Dodgers (14-4)

Rockies (7-12), Dodgers (14-4) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -270

-270 Rockies Moneyline Odds: +220

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Dodgers Win Probability: 75.69%

75.69% Rockies Win Probability: 24.31%

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San Diego Padres at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:38 p.m. ET

9:38 p.m. ET Where: Angel Stadium

Angel Stadium TV Channel: FDSW and SDPA

FDSW and SDPA Probable Pitchers: Yusei Kikuchi vs. German Marquez

Yusei Kikuchi vs. German Marquez Records: Angels (10-10), Padres (13-6)

Angels (10-10), Padres (13-6) Padres Moneyline Odds: -112

-112 Angels Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres

Padres Padres Win Probability: 55.40%

55.40% Angels Win Probability: 44.60%

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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.