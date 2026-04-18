Saturday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - April 18
Saturday's MLB lineup has lots in store. Among those games is the San Diego Padres playing the Los Angeles Angels. In the article below, we have predictions for each and every game.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Kansas City Royals at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:35 p.m. ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium
- TV Channel: YES and ROYL
- Probable Pitchers: Will Warren vs. Noah Cameron
- Records: Yankees (10-9), Royals (7-12)
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: -156
- Royals Moneyline Odds: +132
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
- Yankees Win Probability: 62.15%
- Royals Win Probability: 37.85%
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Cincinnati Reds at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Target Field
- TV Channel: MNNT and CINR
- Probable Pitchers: Taj Bradley vs. Andrew Abbott
- Records: Twins (11-8), Reds (11-8)
- Twins Moneyline Odds: -134
- Reds Moneyline Odds: +116
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds
- Reds Win Probability: 51.21%
- Twins Win Probability: 48.79%
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New York Mets at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:20 p.m. ET
- Where: Wrigley Field
- TV Channel: MARQ and SNY
- Probable Pitchers: Jameson Taillon vs. Freddy Peralta
- Records: Cubs (10-9), Mets (7-13)
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: -112
- Mets Moneyline Odds: -104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets
- Mets Win Probability: 50.10%
- Cubs Win Probability: 49.90%
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San Francisco Giants at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Nationals Park
- TV Channel: NATS and NBCS-BA
- Probable Pitchers: Cade Cavalli vs. Adrian Houser
- Records: Nationals (9-10), Giants (7-12)
- Giants Moneyline Odds: -118
- Nationals Moneyline Odds: +100
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants
- Giants Win Probability: 53.12%
- Nationals Win Probability: 46.88%
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Tampa Bay Rays at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:05 p.m. ET
- Where: PNC Park
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT and RAYS
- Probable Pitchers: Paul Skenes vs. Drew Rasmussen
- Records: Pirates (11-8), Rays (11-7)
- Pirates Moneyline Odds: -172
- Rays Moneyline Odds: +144
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates
- Pirates Win Probability: 52.46%
- Rays Win Probability: 47.54%
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Chicago White Sox at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Sutter Health Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and CHSN
- Probable Pitchers: Luis Severino vs. Erick Fedde
- Records: Athletics (10-9), White Sox (6-13)
- Athletics Moneyline Odds: -156
- White Sox Moneyline Odds: +132
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Athletics
- Athletics Win Probability: 66.88%
- White Sox Win Probability: 33.12%
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Detroit Tigers at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Fenway Park
- TV Channel: NESN and DSN
- Probable Pitchers: Brayan Bello vs. Tarik Skubal
- Records: Red Sox (7-11), Tigers (10-9)
- Tigers Moneyline Odds: -176
- Red Sox Moneyline Odds: +148
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
- Tigers Win Probability: 54.14%
- Red Sox Win Probability: 45.86%
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Milwaukee Brewers at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Where: loanDepot park
- TV Channel: MIAM and BREW
- Probable Pitchers: Sandy Alcantara vs. Brandon Woodruff
- Records: Marlins (9-10), Brewers (10-8)
- Marlins Moneyline Odds: -108
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: -108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
- Brewers Win Probability: 55.82%
- Marlins Win Probability: 44.18%
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Baltimore Orioles at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Progressive Field
- TV Channel: CLEG and MASN
- Probable Pitchers: Gavin Williams vs. Dean Kremer
- Records: Guardians (11-9), Orioles (9-10)
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: -124
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: +106
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Orioles
- Orioles Win Probability: 50.28%
- Guardians Win Probability: 49.72%
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St. Louis Cardinals at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Daikin Park
- TV Channel: SCHN and CARD
- Probable Pitchers: Lance McCullers vs. Andre Pallante
- Records: Astros (8-12), Cardinals (10-8)
- Astros Moneyline Odds: -152
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +128
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros
- Astros Win Probability: 59.78%
- Cardinals Win Probability: 40.22%
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Texas Rangers at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:15 p.m. ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park
- TV Channel: FOX
- Probable Pitchers: George Kirby vs. Nathan Eovaldi
- Records: Mariners (8-12), Rangers (10-9)
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: -138
- Rangers Moneyline Odds: +118
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
- Mariners Win Probability: 55.40%
- Rangers Win Probability: 44.60%
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Atlanta Braves at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park
- TV Channel: FOX
- Probable Pitchers: Cristopher Sanchez vs. Chris Sale
- Records: Phillies (8-10), Braves (12-7)
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: -126
- Braves Moneyline Odds: +108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
- Phillies Win Probability: 59.40%
- Braves Win Probability: 40.60%
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Toronto Blue Jays at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Chase Field
- TV Channel: ARID and SN1
- Probable Pitchers: Zac Gallen vs. Max Scherzer
- Records: Diamondbacks (11-8), Blue Jays (7-11)
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -116
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 51.35%
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 48.65%
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Los Angeles Dodgers at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Coors Field
- TV Channel: COLR and SportsNet LA
- Probable Pitchers: Ryan Feltner vs. Emmet Sheehan
- Records: Rockies (7-12), Dodgers (14-4)
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -270
- Rockies Moneyline Odds: +220
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
- Dodgers Win Probability: 75.69%
- Rockies Win Probability: 24.31%
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San Diego Padres at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:38 p.m. ET
- Where: Angel Stadium
- TV Channel: FDSW and SDPA
- Probable Pitchers: Yusei Kikuchi vs. German Marquez
- Records: Angels (10-10), Padres (13-6)
- Padres Moneyline Odds: -112
- Angels Moneyline Odds: -104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres
- Padres Win Probability: 55.40%
- Angels Win Probability: 44.60%
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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.