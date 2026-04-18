NBA Playoff Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - April 18

There are plenty of exciting matchups on today's NBA Playoff schedule, including a Houston Rockets playing the Los Angeles Lakers.

Trying to get an edge in betting on the NBA? Check out our detailed examination of the game predictions for all of the important games today below.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Toronto Raptors

Projected Favorite: Cavaliers (64.07% win probability)

Cavaliers (64.07% win probability) Spread: Cavaliers (-8)

Cavaliers (-8) Total: 219.5

219.5 Moneyline: Cavaliers -350, Raptors +280

Cavaliers -350, Raptors +280 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Bet on Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Toronto Raptors with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Denver Nuggets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Projected Favorite: Nuggets (60.85% win probability)

Nuggets (60.85% win probability) Spread: Nuggets (-6.5)

Nuggets (-6.5) Total: 231.5

231.5 Moneyline: Nuggets -270, Timberwolves +220

Nuggets -270, Timberwolves +220 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Bet on Denver Nuggets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves with FanDuel Sportsbook.

New York Knicks vs. Atlanta Hawks

Projected Favorite: Knicks (73.92% win probability)

Knicks (73.92% win probability) Spread: Knicks (-5.5)

Knicks (-5.5) Total: 216.5

216.5 Moneyline: Knicks -215, Hawks +180

Knicks -215, Hawks +180 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Bet on New York Knicks vs. Atlanta Hawks with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Houston Rockets

Projected Favorite: Lakers (51.55% win probability)

Lakers (51.55% win probability) Spread: Rockets (-5)

Rockets (-5) Total: 207.5

207.5 Moneyline: Rockets -210, Lakers +176

Rockets -210, Lakers +176 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ABC

Bet on Los Angeles Lakers vs. Houston Rockets with FanDuel Sportsbook.

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

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