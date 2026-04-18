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NBA Playoff Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - April 18

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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NBA Playoff Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - April 18

There are plenty of exciting matchups on today's NBA Playoff schedule, including a Houston Rockets playing the Los Angeles Lakers.

Trying to get an edge in betting on the NBA? Check out our detailed examination of the game predictions for all of the important games today below.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Toronto Raptors

  • Projected Favorite: Cavaliers (64.07% win probability)
  • Spread: Cavaliers (-8)
  • Total: 219.5
  • Moneyline: Cavaliers -350, Raptors +280
  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Bet on Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Toronto Raptors with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Denver Nuggets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

  • Projected Favorite: Nuggets (60.85% win probability)
  • Spread: Nuggets (-6.5)
  • Total: 231.5
  • Moneyline: Nuggets -270, Timberwolves +220
  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Bet on Denver Nuggets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves with FanDuel Sportsbook.

New York Knicks vs. Atlanta Hawks

  • Projected Favorite: Knicks (73.92% win probability)
  • Spread: Knicks (-5.5)
  • Total: 216.5
  • Moneyline: Knicks -215, Hawks +180
  • Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Bet on New York Knicks vs. Atlanta Hawks with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Houston Rockets

  • Projected Favorite: Lakers (51.55% win probability)
  • Spread: Rockets (-5)
  • Total: 207.5
  • Moneyline: Rockets -210, Lakers +176
  • Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ABC

Bet on Los Angeles Lakers vs. Houston Rockets with FanDuel Sportsbook.

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.

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