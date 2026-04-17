NBA Playoff Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - April 17

There are several strong matchups on today's NBA Playoff schedule, including the Charlotte Hornets squaring off against the Orlando Magic.

Ahead of today's NBA action, get a sneak peek at the betting odds right here.

Orlando Magic vs. Charlotte Hornets

Projected Favorite: Hornets (54.61% win probability)

Hornets (54.61% win probability) Spread: Hornets (-3)

Hornets (-3) Total: 218.5

218.5 Moneyline: Hornets -164, Magic +138

Hornets -164, Magic +138 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Bet on Orlando Magic vs. Charlotte Hornets with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Phoenix Suns vs. Golden State Warriors

Projected Favorite: Suns (64.58% win probability)

Suns (64.58% win probability) Spread: Suns (-3.5)

Suns (-3.5) Total: 219.5

219.5 Moneyline: Suns -152, Warriors +128

Suns -152, Warriors +128 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Bet on Phoenix Suns vs. Golden State Warriors with FanDuel Sportsbook.

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

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