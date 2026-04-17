NBA Playoff Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - April 17
There are several strong matchups on today's NBA Playoff schedule, including the Charlotte Hornets squaring off against the Orlando Magic.
Ahead of today's NBA action, get a sneak peek at the betting odds right here.
Orlando Magic vs. Charlotte Hornets
- Projected Favorite: Hornets (54.61% win probability)
- Spread: Hornets (-3)
- Total: 218.5
- Moneyline: Hornets -164, Magic +138
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video
Bet on Orlando Magic vs. Charlotte Hornets with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Phoenix Suns vs. Golden State Warriors
- Projected Favorite: Suns (64.58% win probability)
- Spread: Suns (-3.5)
- Total: 219.5
- Moneyline: Suns -152, Warriors +128
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video
Bet on Phoenix Suns vs. Golden State Warriors with FanDuel Sportsbook.
All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.
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