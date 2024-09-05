Twins vs Rays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 5

Odds updated as of 12:14 p.m.

The MLB's Thursday schedule includes the Minnesota Twins taking on the Tampa Bay Rays.

Twins vs Rays Game Info

Minnesota Twins (75-64) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (69-70)

Date: Thursday, September 5, 2024

Thursday, September 5, 2024 Time: 1:10 p.m. ET

1:10 p.m. ET Venue: Tropicana Field -- St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field -- St. Petersburg, Florida Coverage: BSSUN

Twins vs Rays Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIN: (-146) | TB: (+124)

MIN: (-146) | TB: (+124) Spread: MIN: -1.5 (+116) | TB: +1.5 (-140)

MIN: -1.5 (+116) | TB: +1.5 (-140) Total: 7 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Twins vs Rays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Pablo Lopez (Twins) - 13-8, 4.05 ERA vs Taj Bradley (Rays) - 6-9, 4.35 ERA

The probable starters are Pablo Lopez (13-8) for the Twins and Taj Bradley (6-9) for the Rays. Lopez's team is 13-13-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Lopez's team has a record of 14-7 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. When Bradley starts, the Rays are 10-10-0 against the spread. The Rays have been the underdog on the moneyline in 12 of Bradley's starts this season, and they went 6-6 in those games.

Twins vs Rays Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Twins win (51.9%)

Twins vs Rays Moneyline

Minnesota is a -146 favorite on the moneyline, while Tampa Bay is a +124 underdog at home.

Twins vs Rays Spread

The Rays are +1.5 on the run line against the Twins. The Rays are -140 to cover, and the Twins are +116.

Twins vs Rays Over/Under

An over/under of 7 has been set for Twins-Rays on Sept. 5, with the over being -112 and the under -108.

Twins vs Rays Betting Trends

The Twins have come away with 56 wins in the 91 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Minnesota has been victorious 35 times in 49 chances when named as a favorite of at least -146 on the moneyline.

The Twins and their opponents have gone over in 68 of their 135 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Twins are 61-74-0 against the spread in their 135 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Rays have compiled a 32-38 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 45.7% of those games).

Tampa Bay is 9-12 (winning 42.9% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +124 or longer.

In the 139 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Rays, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 64 times (64-71-4).

The Rays have covered 52.5% of their games this season, going 73-66-0 ATS.

Twins Player Leaders

Carlos Santana leads Minnesota with 106 hits, batting .238 this season with 44 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .329 and a slugging percentage of .427.

Among all qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 106th, his on-base percentage ranks 58th, and he is 66th in slugging.

Santana has recorded a base hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .200 with two home runs, three walks and four RBI.

Willi Castro has a slash line of .250/.333/.395 this season and a team-best OPS of .728.

He is 74th in batting average, 47th in on-base percentage and 98th in slugging in MLB.

Jose Miranda is batting .301 with a .470 slugging percentage and 48 RBI this year.

Ryan Jeffers has been key for Minnesota with 83 hits, an OBP of .313 plus a slugging percentage of .460.

Rays Player Leaders

Yandy Diaz has put up an on-base percentage of .334, a slugging percentage of .409, and has 139 hits, all club-highs for the Rays (while batting .276).

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he ranks 30th in batting average, 45th in on-base percentage and 85th in slugging percentage.

Christopher Morel has nine doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 59 walks while batting .197. He's slugging .353 with an on-base percentage of .297.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 135th, his on-base percentage is 117th, and he is 129th in slugging.

Brandon Lowe is batting .244 with 19 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 31 walks.

Jose Caballero has 23 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 23 walks while batting .230.

Twins vs Rays Head to Head

9/4/2024: 9-4 TB (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

9-4 TB (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 9/3/2024: 2-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

2-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 9/2/2024: 5-4 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-4 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/20/2024: 7-6 TB (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

7-6 TB (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 6/19/2024: 3-2 TB (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

3-2 TB (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 6/18/2024: 7-6 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

7-6 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 9/13/2023: 5-4 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

5-4 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 9/12/2023: 3-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

3-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/11/2023: 7-4 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

7-4 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 6/8/2023: 4-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

