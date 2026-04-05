Twins vs Rays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 5

Odds updated as of 2:12 p.m.

The Sunday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Minnesota Twins and the Tampa Bay Rays.

All the information you need to make smart wagers on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Twins vs Rays Game Info

Minnesota Twins (3-5) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (3-5)

Date: Sunday, April 5, 2026

Sunday, April 5, 2026 Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Venue: Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: Twins.TV and Rays.TV

Twins vs Rays Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIN: (-112) | TB: (-104)

MIN: (-112) | TB: (-104) Spread: MIN: +1.5 (-194) | TB: -1.5 (+160)

MIN: +1.5 (-194) | TB: -1.5 (+160) Total: 8 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Twins vs Rays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Simeon Woods Richardson (Twins) - 0-1, 3.60 ERA vs Nick Martínez (Rays) - 0-0, 3.00 ERA

The probable pitchers are Simeon Woods Richardson (0-1) for the Twins and Nick Martinez for the Rays. Woods Richardson and his team failed to cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. This will be Woods Richardson's first start this season with his team as the moneyline favorite. Martinez has started just one game with a set spread, which the Rays covered. The Rays were named the moneyline underdog for one Martinez start this season -- they won.

Twins vs Rays Moneyline

Minnesota is a -112 favorite on the moneyline, while Tampa Bay is a -104 underdog on the road.

Twins vs Rays Spread

The Rays are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Twins. The Rays are +160 to cover, while the Twins are -194 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Twins vs Rays Over/Under

A total of 8 runs has been set for the Twins-Rays contest on April 5, with the over available at -105 and the under at -115.

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Twins vs Rays Betting Trends

The Twins have split the two contests they have played as odds-on favorites this season.

Minnesota has been listed as a favorite of -112 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

Contests with the Twins have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in four of eight chances this season.

The Twins are 4-4-0 against the spread in their eight games that had a posted line this season.

The Rays have been the moneyline underdog four total times this season. They've gone 1-3 in those games.

Tampa Bay has gone 1-2 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -104 or longer (33.3%).

The Rays have played in eight games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total seven times (7-1-0).

The Rays have collected a 3-5-0 record against the spread this season (covering only 37.5% of the time).

Twins Player Leaders

Josh Bell leads Minnesota with six hits and an OBP of .382 this season. He has a .231 batting average and a slugging percentage of .577.

Among all qualified batters in baseball, he is 108th in batting average, 48th in on-base percentage, and 27th in slugging.

Royce Lewis is hitting .167 with two doubles, two home runs and four walks, while slugging .500 with an on-base percentage of .310.

His batting average is 163rd among qualified players, his on-base percentage 113th, and his slugging percentage 47th.

Tristan Gray has collected four base hits, an OBP of .429 and a slugging percentage of .727 this season.

Trevor Larnach has no home runs, but two RBI and a batting average of .375 this season.

Rays Player Leaders

Yandy Diaz has accumulated 14 hits with a .500 on-base percentage and a .697 slugging percentage, all club-highs for the Rays. He's batting .424.

Including all qualified players, he ranks third in batting average, while his on-base percentage is fourth and he is 10th in slugging.

Diaz hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .294 with a triple, two home runs, two walks and five RBIs.

Jonathan Aranda is hitting .242 with two doubles, two home runs and five walks. He's slugging .485 with an on-base percentage of .333.

Including all qualifying players, his batting average places him 93rd, his on-base percentage is 94th, and he is 56th in slugging.

Chandler Simpson has a triple and three walks while hitting .414.

Nick Fortes has two doubles, a home run and a walk while hitting .348.

Twins vs Rays Head to Head

4/4/2026: 7-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

7-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/3/2026: 10-4 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

10-4 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 7/6/2025: 7-5 TB (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

7-5 TB (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 7/5/2025: 6-5 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

6-5 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 7/4/2025: 4-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

4-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/28/2025: 5-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

5-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 5/27/2025: 4-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

4-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 5/26/2025: 7-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

7-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 9/5/2024: 4-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

4-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 9/4/2024: 9-4 TB (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

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