Twins vs Rays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 3

Odds updated as of 3:18 p.m.

The Minnesota Twins are among the MLB squads in action on Friday, up against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Twins vs Rays Game Info

Minnesota Twins (2-4) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (2-4)

Date: Friday, April 3, 2026

Friday, April 3, 2026 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: Twins.TV and Rays.TV

Twins vs Rays Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIN: (-112) | TB: (-104)

MIN: (-112) | TB: (-104) Spread: MIN: +1.5 (-200) | TB: -1.5 (+164)

MIN: +1.5 (-200) | TB: -1.5 (+164) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Twins vs Rays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Bailey Ober (Twins) - 0-0, 6.75 ERA vs Joe Boyle (Rays) - 0-0, 3.00 ERA

The probable starters are Bailey Ober for the Twins and Joe Boyle for the Rays. Ober and his team failed to cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. This will be Ober's first start this season with his team as the moneyline favorite. Boyle has started just one game with a set spread, which the Rays failed to cover. The Rays have always been the moneyline underdog when Boyle starts this season.

Twins vs Rays Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rays win (52.2%)

Twins vs Rays Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Rays-Twins, Tampa Bay is the underdog at -104, and Minnesota is -112 playing at home.

Twins vs Rays Spread

The Rays are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Twins. The Rays are +164 to cover, while the Twins are -200 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Twins vs Rays Over/Under

Twins versus Rays on April 3 has an over/under of 7.5 runs, with the odds on the over -114 and the under set at -106.

Bet on Minnesota Twins vs. Tampa Bay Rays on FanDuel today!

Twins vs Rays Betting Trends

The Twins were defeated in the one game they played as the favorite this season.

Minnesota has played as a favorite of -112 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

The Twins and their opponents have gone over the total this season in two of their six opportunities.

In six games with a line this season, the Twins have a mark of 3-3-0 against the spread.

The Rays are 1-2 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 33.3% of those games).

Tampa Bay has a 1-2 record (winning just 33.3% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of -104 or longer.

The Rays have combined with opponents to go over the total five times this season for a 5-1-0 record against the over/under.

The Rays have put together a 2-4-0 record against the spread this season (covering only 33.3% of the time).

Twins Player Leaders

Josh Bell leads Minnesota in OBP (.400) and total hits (four) this season. He's batting .222 batting average while slugging .667.

Among qualified hitters in the majors, he is 99th in batting average, 39th in on-base percentage, and 18th in slugging.

Bell hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .267 with two doubles, two home runs, four walks and five RBIs.

Royce Lewis is hitting .211 with two doubles, two home runs and a walk, while slugging .632 with an on-base percentage of .286.

His batting average is 110th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 125th, and his slugging percentage 23rd.

Lewis enters this matchup looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .235 with two doubles, two home runs, a walk and three RBIs.

Matt Wallner has collected four base hits, an OBP of .269 and a slugging percentage of .435 this season.

Wallner heads into this game with four games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is batting .190 with two home runs, a walk and two RBIs.

Kody Clemens has been key for Minnesota with three hits, an OBP of .357 plus a slugging percentage of .500.

Rays Player Leaders

Yandy Diaz has a team-best slugging percentage (.679) and paces the Rays in hits (12). He's batting .429 and with an on-base percentage of .448.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is sixth in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 18th and he is 17th in slugging.

Jonathan Aranda has a double, two home runs and five walks while hitting .304. He's slugging .609 with an on-base percentage of .414.

He ranks 49th in batting average, 35th in on-base percentage and 29th in slugging percentage in the majors.

Chandler Simpson has racked up an on-base percentage of .522, a team-best for the Rays.

Nick Fortes has a double, a home run and a walk while batting .350.

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