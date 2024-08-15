Twins vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 15

Odds updated as of 7:11 p.m.

In MLB action on Thursday, the Minnesota Twins face the Texas Rangers.

Twins vs Rangers Game Info

Minnesota Twins (67-53) vs. Texas Rangers (56-65)

Date: Thursday, August 15, 2024

Thursday, August 15, 2024 Time: 8:05 p.m. ET

8:05 p.m. ET Venue: Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas Coverage: BSSW

Twins vs Rangers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIN: (-120) | TEX: (+102)

MIN: (-120) | TEX: (+102) Spread: MIN: -1.5 (+138) | TEX: +1.5 (-166)

MIN: -1.5 (+138) | TEX: +1.5 (-166) Total: 8 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Twins vs Rangers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Bailey Ober (Twins) - 12-5, 3.52 ERA vs Cody Bradford (Rangers) - 4-0, 3.60 ERA

The probable pitchers are Bailey Ober (12-5) for the Twins and Cody Bradford (4-0) for the Rangers. When Ober starts, his team is 12-9-0 against the spread this season. When Ober starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 10-5. The Rangers covered all of the four games Bradford started that had a spread set by oddsmakers. The Rangers were named the moneyline underdog for one Bradford start this season -- they won.

Twins vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Twins win (60%)

Twins vs Rangers Moneyline

Minnesota is the favorite, -120 on the moneyline, while Texas is a +102 underdog despite being at home.

Twins vs Rangers Spread

The Twins are at the Rangers and are favored by 1.5 runs (+138 to cover) on the runline. Texas is -166 to cover.

Twins vs Rangers Over/Under

The over/under for Twins-Rangers on August 15 is 8. The over is -105, and the under is -115.

Twins vs Rangers Betting Trends

The Twins have been favorites in 79 games this season and have come away with the win 51 times (64.6%) in those contests.

This season Minnesota has been victorious 45 times in 71 chances when named as a favorite of at least -120 on the moneyline.

The Twins' games have gone over the total in 59 of their 116 opportunities.

In 116 games with a line this season, the Twins have a mark of 56-60-0 against the spread.

The Rangers have won 33.3% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (16-32).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +102 or longer, Texas has a 13-25 record (winning just 34.2% of its games).

The Rangers have played in 116 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 54 times (54-58-4).

The Rangers have a 52-64-0 record ATS this season (covering 44.8% of the time).

Twins Player Leaders

Carlos Santana leads Minnesota in total hits (94) this season while batting .244 with 38 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .330 and a slugging percentage of .425.

Among qualifying hitters in the majors, he is 90th in batting average, 55th in on-base percentage, and 73rd in slugging.

Willi Castro has a slash line of .256/.338/.404 this season and a team-best OPS of .742.

Among qualifiers, he is 67th in batting average, 39th in on-base percentage and 91st in slugging percentage.

Jose Miranda has collected 95 base hits, an OBP of .352 and a slugging percentage of .500 this season.

Miranda brings a two-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .235 with two doubles, a triple and two RBI.

Byron Buxton is batting .275 with a .334 OBP and 49 RBI for Minnesota this season.

Rangers Player Leaders

Marcus Semien has a team-high .400 slugging percentage. He's batting .240 with an on-base percentage of .312.

Including all qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he is 99th in batting average, 90th in on-base percentage and 95th in slugging percentage.

Semien enters this game on a three-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .167 with two doubles, a walk and two RBI.

Corey Seager has racked up 113 hits to lead his team. He has a batting average of .274 while slugging .499 with an on-base percentage of .355.

He is currently 31st in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage and 16th in slugging percentage among all qualified batters.

Josh Smith has racked up an on-base percentage of .362, a team-best for the Rangers.

Adolis Garcia is hitting .222 with 18 doubles, 20 home runs and 36 walks.

Twins vs Rangers Head to Head

5/26/2024: 6-2 TEX (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

6-2 TEX (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 5/25/2024: 5-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

5-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 5/24/2024: 3-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

3-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 9/3/2023: 6-5 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

6-5 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 9/2/2023: 9-7 MIN (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

9-7 MIN (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 9/1/2023: 5-1 MIN (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

5-1 MIN (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 8/27/2023: 7-6 MIN (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

7-6 MIN (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 8/26/2023: 6-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

6-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 8/25/2023: 12-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

12-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 8/24/2023: 7-5 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

