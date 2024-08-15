Twins vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 15
In MLB action on Thursday, the Minnesota Twins face the Texas Rangers.
Twins vs Rangers Game Info
- Minnesota Twins (67-53) vs. Texas Rangers (56-65)
- Date: Thursday, August 15, 2024
- Time: 8:05 p.m. ET
- Venue: Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas
- Coverage: BSSW
Twins vs Rangers Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: MIN: (-120) | TEX: (+102)
- Spread: MIN: -1.5 (+138) | TEX: +1.5 (-166)
- Total: 8 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)
Twins vs Rangers Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Bailey Ober (Twins) - 12-5, 3.52 ERA vs Cody Bradford (Rangers) - 4-0, 3.60 ERA
The probable pitchers are Bailey Ober (12-5) for the Twins and Cody Bradford (4-0) for the Rangers. When Ober starts, his team is 12-9-0 against the spread this season. When Ober starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 10-5. The Rangers covered all of the four games Bradford started that had a spread set by oddsmakers. The Rangers were named the moneyline underdog for one Bradford start this season -- they won.
Twins vs Rangers Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Twins win (60%)
Twins vs Rangers Moneyline
- Minnesota is the favorite, -120 on the moneyline, while Texas is a +102 underdog despite being at home.
Twins vs Rangers Spread
- The Twins are at the Rangers and are favored by 1.5 runs (+138 to cover) on the runline. Texas is -166 to cover.
Twins vs Rangers Over/Under
- The over/under for Twins-Rangers on August 15 is 8. The over is -105, and the under is -115.
Twins vs Rangers Betting Trends
- The Twins have been favorites in 79 games this season and have come away with the win 51 times (64.6%) in those contests.
- This season Minnesota has been victorious 45 times in 71 chances when named as a favorite of at least -120 on the moneyline.
- The Twins' games have gone over the total in 59 of their 116 opportunities.
- In 116 games with a line this season, the Twins have a mark of 56-60-0 against the spread.
- The Rangers have won 33.3% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (16-32).
- When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +102 or longer, Texas has a 13-25 record (winning just 34.2% of its games).
- The Rangers have played in 116 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 54 times (54-58-4).
- The Rangers have a 52-64-0 record ATS this season (covering 44.8% of the time).
Twins Player Leaders
- Carlos Santana leads Minnesota in total hits (94) this season while batting .244 with 38 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .330 and a slugging percentage of .425.
- Among qualifying hitters in the majors, he is 90th in batting average, 55th in on-base percentage, and 73rd in slugging.
- Willi Castro has a slash line of .256/.338/.404 this season and a team-best OPS of .742.
- Among qualifiers, he is 67th in batting average, 39th in on-base percentage and 91st in slugging percentage.
- Jose Miranda has collected 95 base hits, an OBP of .352 and a slugging percentage of .500 this season.
- Miranda brings a two-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .235 with two doubles, a triple and two RBI.
- Byron Buxton is batting .275 with a .334 OBP and 49 RBI for Minnesota this season.
Rangers Player Leaders
- Marcus Semien has a team-high .400 slugging percentage. He's batting .240 with an on-base percentage of .312.
- Including all qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he is 99th in batting average, 90th in on-base percentage and 95th in slugging percentage.
- Semien enters this game on a three-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .167 with two doubles, a walk and two RBI.
- Corey Seager has racked up 113 hits to lead his team. He has a batting average of .274 while slugging .499 with an on-base percentage of .355.
- He is currently 31st in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage and 16th in slugging percentage among all qualified batters.
- Josh Smith has racked up an on-base percentage of .362, a team-best for the Rangers.
- Adolis Garcia is hitting .222 with 18 doubles, 20 home runs and 36 walks.
Twins vs Rangers Head to Head
- 5/26/2024: 6-2 TEX (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)
- 5/25/2024: 5-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)
- 5/24/2024: 3-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)
- 9/3/2023: 6-5 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)
- 9/2/2023: 9-7 MIN (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)
- 9/1/2023: 5-1 MIN (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)
- 8/27/2023: 7-6 MIN (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)
- 8/26/2023: 6-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)
- 8/25/2023: 12-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
- 8/24/2023: 7-5 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)
