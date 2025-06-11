Twins vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 11

Odds updated as of 7:11 p.m.

The MLB's Wednesday slate includes the Minnesota Twins facing the Texas Rangers.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding this matchup.

Twins vs Rangers Game Info

Minnesota Twins (35-31) vs. Texas Rangers (32-35)

Date: Wednesday, June 11, 2025

Wednesday, June 11, 2025 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: MNNT and RSN

Twins vs Rangers Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIN: (-152) | TEX: (+128)

MIN: (-152) | TEX: (+128) Spread: MIN: -1.5 (+134) | TEX: +1.5 (-162)

MIN: -1.5 (+134) | TEX: +1.5 (-162) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Twins vs Rangers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: David Festa (Twins) - 0-1, 5.40 ERA vs Jack Leiter (Rangers) - 4-2, 3.48 ERA

The Twins will give the nod to David Festa (0-1, 5.40 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 1 on the season, and the Rangers will turn to Jack Leiter (4-2, 3.48 ERA). Festa and his team have a record of 2-2-0 against the spread when he starts. Festa's team is 2-2 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Rangers are 7-3-0 ATS in Leiter's 10 starts that had a set spread. The Rangers are 3-5 in Leiter's eight starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Twins vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Twins win (60.7%)

Twins vs Rangers Moneyline

Texas is a +128 underdog on the moneyline, while Minnesota is a -152 favorite at home.

Twins vs Rangers Spread

The Twins are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Rangers. The Twins are +134 to cover, and the Rangers are -162.

Twins vs Rangers Over/Under

Twins versus Rangers, on June 11, has an over/under of 8.5, with the over being -102 and the under -120.

Bet on Minnesota Twins vs. Texas Rangers on FanDuel today!

Twins vs Rangers Betting Trends

The Twins have won in 24, or 57.1%, of the 42 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Minnesota has a record of 14-4 when favored by -152 or more this year.

The Twins' games have gone over the total in 26 of their 64 opportunities.

In 64 games with a line this season, the Twins have a mark of 36-28-0 against the spread.

The Rangers have gone 10-23 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 30.3% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +128 or longer, Texas has a record of 1-6 (14.3%).

The Rangers have played in 66 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 21 times (21-44-1).

The Rangers have a 36-30-0 record ATS this season (covering 54.5% of the time).

Twins Player Leaders

Trevor Larnach has nine doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 22 walks while batting .259. He has an on-base percentage of .322 and a slugging percentage of .425.

Among qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 77th, his on-base percentage ranks 95th, and he is 80th in slugging.

Byron Buxton leads Minnesota with 52 hits. He is batting .268 this season and has 20 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .490 with an on-base percentage of .327.

His batting average is 61st among qualified players, his on-base percentage 84th, and his slugging percentage 28th.

Ty France has hit four homers with a team-high .376 SLG this season.

France enters this game with two games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with two doubles, two walks and four RBIs.

Ryan Jeffers has 46 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .350.

Jeffers brings a two-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .357 with a home run, four walks and three RBIs.

Rangers Player Leaders

Wyatt Langford has 50 hits, a team-best for the Rangers. He's batting .235 and slugging .441 with an on-base percentage of .311.

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, he is 122nd in batting average, 112th in on-base percentage and 66th in slugging percentage.

Josh Smith's .341 on-base percentage and .402 slugging percentage both lead his team. He has a batting average of .276.

Including all qualified players, he ranks 43rd in batting average, 63rd in on-base percentage and 105th in slugging percentage.

Marcus Semien is hitting .218 with four doubles, six home runs and 28 walks.

Josh Jung leads his team with a .406 slugging percentage.

Twins vs Rangers Head to Head

6/10/2025: 16-4 TEX (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

16-4 TEX (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 8/18/2024: 6-5 TEX (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

6-5 TEX (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 8/17/2024: 5-2 MIN (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-2 MIN (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/16/2024: 4-3 MIN (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

4-3 MIN (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 8/15/2024: 3-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

3-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/26/2024: 6-2 TEX (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

6-2 TEX (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 5/25/2024: 5-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

5-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 5/24/2024: 3-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

3-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 9/3/2023: 6-5 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

6-5 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 9/2/2023: 9-7 MIN (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!