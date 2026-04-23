Rangers vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 23

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

On Thursday in MLB, the Texas Rangers are up against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Rangers vs Pirates Game Info

Texas Rangers (12-12) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (14-10)

Date: Thursday, April 23, 2026

Thursday, April 23, 2026 Time: 8:05 p.m. ET

8:05 p.m. ET Venue: Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas Coverage: RSN and SportsNet PT

Rangers vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TEX: (-162) | PIT: (+136)

TEX: (-162) | PIT: (+136) Spread: TEX: -1.5 (+125) | PIT: +1.5 (-150)

TEX: -1.5 (+125) | PIT: +1.5 (-150) Total: 8 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Rangers vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jacob deGrom (Rangers) - 1-0, 2.29 ERA vs Bubba Chandler (Pirates) - 1-1, 3.15 ERA

The probable starters are Jacob deGrom (1-0) for the Rangers and Bubba Chandler (1-1) for the Pirates. deGrom and his team have covered in each of his four starts with a spread this season. deGrom's team is 2-0 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Pirates are 3-1-0 against the spread when Chandler starts. The Pirates were the underdog on the moneyline for one Chandler start this season -- they lost.

Rangers vs Pirates Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rangers win (53%)

Rangers vs Pirates Moneyline

Texas is the favorite, -162 on the moneyline, while Pittsburgh is a +136 underdog on the road.

Rangers vs Pirates Spread

The Pirates are +1.5 on the run line against the Rangers. The Pirates are -150 to cover, and the Rangers are +125.

Rangers vs Pirates Over/Under

An over/under of 8 has been set for Rangers-Pirates on April 23, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Bet on Texas Rangers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates on FanDuel today!

Rangers vs Pirates Betting Trends

The Rangers have won in five of the nine contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Texas has played as a favorite of -162 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

The Rangers' games have gone over the total in 11 of their 24 opportunities.

The Rangers are 14-10-0 against the spread in their 24 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Pirates have been the moneyline underdog 10 total times this season. They've gone 4-6 in those games.

Pittsburgh has played as a moneyline underdog of +136 or longer in just two games this season, which it split 1-1.

The Pirates have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 24 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 14 of those games (14-10-0).

The Pirates have covered 62.5% of their games this season, going 15-9-0 ATS.

Rangers Player Leaders

Brandon Nimmo leads Texas with an OBP of .364, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .495. He's batting .293 on the season.

Among the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 27th, his on-base percentage ranks 40th, and he is 38th in slugging.

Corey Seager is batting .193 with three doubles, five home runs and 14 walks. He's slugging .410 with an on-base percentage of .310.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average ranks him 155th, his on-base percentage 119th, and his slugging percentage 82nd.

Josh Jung has 23 hits and is batting .303 this season.

Jung heads into this matchup with two games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is hitting .421 with four doubles, two home runs, two walks and six RBIs.

Jake Burger has been key for Texas with 24 hits, an OBP of .277 plus a slugging percentage of .448.

Burger takes a two-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .238 with a walk and three RBIs.

Pirates Player Leaders

Oneil Cruz has put up a slugging percentage of .551, a team-best for the Pirates. He's batting .286 with an on-base percentage of .352.

He ranks 32nd in batting average, 61st in on-base percentage and 17th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in MLB.

Brandon Lowe's 21 hits lead his team. He has a batting average of .263 while slugging .575 with an on-base percentage of .366.

Including all qualified players, he ranks 65th in batting average, 35th in on-base percentage and 12th in slugging percentage.

Ryan O'Hearn has put up a team-high .413 on-base percentage.

Bryan Reynolds is hitting .264 with two doubles, a triple, three home runs and 17 walks.

Rangers vs Pirates Head to Head

4/22/2026: 8-4 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

8-4 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 4/21/2026: 5-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/22/2025: 8-3 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

8-3 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/21/2025: 3-2 TEX (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

3-2 TEX (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 6/20/2025: 6-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

6-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 8/21/2024: 1-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

1-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 8/20/2024: 4-0 PIT (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-0 PIT (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/19/2024: 4-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

4-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 5/24/2023: 3-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

3-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 5/23/2023: 6-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

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