Twins vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 25

MLB action on Wednesday includes the Minnesota Twins facing the Miami Marlins.

Twins vs Marlins Game Info

Minnesota Twins (81-76) vs. Miami Marlins (58-99)

Date: Wednesday, September 25, 2024

Wednesday, September 25, 2024 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: BSFL

Twins vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIN: (-196) | MIA: (+164)

MIN: (-196) | MIA: (+164) Spread: MIN: -1.5 (+108) | MIA: +1.5 (-130)

MIN: -1.5 (+108) | MIA: +1.5 (-130) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Twins vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Simeon Woods Richardson (Twins) - 5-5, 4.00 ERA vs Edward Cabrera (Marlins) - 4-8, 5.12 ERA

The Twins will give the nod to Simeon Woods Richardson (5-5, 4.00 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Marlins will turn to Edward Cabrera (4-8, 5.12 ERA). Richardson's team is 12-14-0 against the spread in his starts this season. When Richardson starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 9-3. The Marlins have an 8-11-0 record against the spread in Cabrera's starts. The Marlins have a 6-10 record in Cabrera's 16 starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Twins vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Twins win (71%)

Twins vs Marlins Moneyline

Minnesota is the favorite, -196 on the moneyline, while Miami is a +164 underdog on the road.

Twins vs Marlins Spread

The Twins are hosting the Marlins and are favored by 1.5 runs (+108 to cover) on the runline. Miami is -130 to cover.

Twins vs Marlins Over/Under

An over/under of 8.5 has been set for Twins-Marlins on Sept. 25, with the over being -106 and the under -114.

Twins vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Twins have been chosen as favorites in 104 games this year and have walked away with the win 61 times (58.7%) in those games.

This season Minnesota has come away with a win 18 times in 21 chances when named as a favorite of at least -196 on the moneyline.

The Twins' games have gone over the total in 76 of their 153 opportunities.

The Twins have posted a record of 66-87-0 against the spread this season.

The Marlins have won 54 of the 138 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (39.1%).

Miami is 18-31 (winning only 36.7% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +164 or longer.

The Marlins have played in 156 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 82 times (82-67-7).

The Marlins have put together a 73-83-0 record against the spread this season.

Twins Player Leaders

Carlos Santana leads Minnesota in total hits (118) this season while batting .234 with 47 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .322 and a slugging percentage of .415.

He ranks 110th in batting average, 75th in on-base percentage, and 74th in slugging among qualifying hitters in baseball.

Willi Castro has a slash line of .250/.337/.390 this season and a team-best OPS of .727.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average places him 73rd, his on-base percentage 41st, and his slugging percentage 100th.

Carlos Correa has 95 hits this season and has a slash line of .308/.382/.510.

Ryan Jeffers has been key for Minnesota with 89 hits, an OBP of .300 plus a slugging percentage of .430.

Marlins Player Leaders

Jake Burger has put up a slugging percentage of .453 and has 125 hits, both team-best numbers for the Marlins. He's batting .245 and with an on-base percentage of .298.

Including all the qualified players in MLB, his batting average is 89th, his on-base percentage ranks 112th, and he is 44th in slugging.

Jesus Sanchez has a .307 on-base percentage to lead his team. He has a batting average of .247 while slugging .418.

He ranks 82nd in batting average, 103rd in on-base percentage and 72nd in slugging percentage in MLB.

Otto Lopez is batting .264 with 21 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 24 walks.

Xavier Edwards has 10 doubles, two triples, a home run and 29 walks while hitting .314.

Twins vs Marlins Head to Head

9/24/2024: 4-1 MIA (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)

4-1 MIA (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200) 4/5/2023: 5-2 MIA (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-2 MIA (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/4/2023: 1-0 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

1-0 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 4/3/2023: 11-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

