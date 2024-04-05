Twins vs Guardians Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 6

Odds updated as of 11:26 AM

The Minnesota Twins will face the Cleveland Guardians in MLB action on Saturday.

Twins vs Guardians Game Info

Minnesota Twins (3-3) vs. Cleveland Guardians (6-2)

Date: Saturday, April 6, 2024

Saturday, April 6, 2024 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Venue: Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: BSNX

Twins vs Guardians Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIN: (-156) | CLE: (+132)

MIN: (-156) | CLE: (+132) Spread: MIN: -1.5 (+134) | CLE: +1.5 (-162)

MIN: -1.5 (+134) | CLE: +1.5 (-162) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Twins vs Guardians Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Joe Ryan (Twins) - 0-0, 1.69 ERA vs Carlos Carrasco (Guardians) - 0-0, 5.40 ERA

The probable pitchers are Joe Ryan for the Twins and Carlos Carrasco for the Guardians. Ryan helped his team cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. Ryan's team won his only start as a favorite this season. Carrasco has started only one game with a set spread, which the Guardians failed to cover. The Guardians have not been a moneyline underdog when Carrasco starts this season.

Twins vs Guardians Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Twins win (66.7%)

Twins vs Guardians Moneyline

The Twins vs Guardians moneyline has Minnesota as a -156 favorite, while Cleveland is a +132 underdog on the road.

Twins vs Guardians Spread

The Guardians are at +1.5 on the runline against the Twins. The Guardians are -162 to cover the spread, and the Twins are +134.

Twins vs Guardians Over/Under

The over/under for the Twins versus Guardians game on April 6 has been set at 7.5, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.

Twins vs Guardians Betting Trends

The Twins have won in three of the five contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Minnesota has played as a favorite of -156 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

The Twins' games have gone over the total in two of their six opportunities.

The Twins are 3-3-0 against the spread in their six games that had a posted line this season.

The Guardians have been the moneyline underdog a total of three times this season, and they've won all of those games.

Cleveland has played as a moneyline underdog of +132 or longer in just one game this season, which it won.

The Guardians have played in eight games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total five times (5-2-1).

The Guardians have a 6-2-0 record ATS this season (covering 75% of the time).

Twins Player Leaders

Alex Kirilloff leads Minnesota in slugging percentage (.682) and total hits (nine) this season. He's batting .409 with an on-base percentage of .440.

Among qualified batters in baseball, he ranks 10th in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage, and 11th in slugging.

Kirilloff hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last six games he is hitting .409 with two doubles, two triples, a walk and an RBI.

Carlos Correa has seven hits this season and a team-best OBP of .520. He's batting .368 and slugging .474.

Among all qualifying hitters, he is 21st in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage and 74th in slugging percentage.

Correa has picked up at least one hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .267 with a double, five walks and an RBI.

Byron Buxton has collected six base hits, an OBP of .320 and a slugging percentage of .391 this season.

Ryan Jeffers has been key for Minnesota with two hits, an OBP of .278 plus a slugging percentage of .333.

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez is hitting .263 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and a walk. He's slugging .447 with an on-base percentage of .282.

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average is 89th, his on-base percentage is 147th, and he is 83rd in slugging.

Ramirez heads into this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .273 with two doubles, a walk and three RBI.

Steven Kwan's 15 hits and .513 slugging percentage both pace his team. He has a batting average of .385 with an on-base percentage of .400.

Including all qualifying players, he is 16th in batting average, 39th in on-base percentage and 60th in slugging percentage.

Andres Gimenez has put up an on-base percentage of .405, a team-high for the Guardians.

Josh Naylor is batting .269 with two doubles, a home run and two walks.

Twins vs Guardians Head to Head

4/4/2024: 4-2 CLE (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

4-2 CLE (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 9/6/2023: 2-1 CLE (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

2-1 CLE (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 9/5/2023: 8-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

8-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 9/4/2023: 20-6 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

20-6 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 8/28/2023: 10-6 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

10-6 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 6/4/2023: 2-1 CLE (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

2-1 CLE (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/3/2023: 4-2 CLE (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

4-2 CLE (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 6/2/2023: 1-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

1-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 6/1/2023: 7-6 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

7-6 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 5/7/2023: 2-0 CLE (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

