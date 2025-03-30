Twins vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for March 30

Odds updated as of 10:14 a.m.

The Minnesota Twins versus the St. Louis Cardinals is on the MLB schedule for Sunday.

Twins vs Cardinals Game Info

Minnesota Twins (0-2) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (2-0)

Date: Sunday, March 30, 2025

Sunday, March 30, 2025 Time: 2:15 p.m. ET

2:15 p.m. ET Venue: Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri Coverage: FDSMW and MNNT

Twins vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIN: (-126) | STL: (+108)

MIN: (-126) | STL: (+108) Spread: MIN: -1.5 (+136) | STL: +1.5 (-164)

MIN: -1.5 (+136) | STL: +1.5 (-164) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Twins vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Bailey Ober (Twins) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Andre Pallante (Cardinals) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Twins will call on Bailey Ober against the Cardinals and Andre Pallante. In games Ober pitched with a spread last season, his team was 14-17-0 ATS. Ober and his team had a 12-11 record when he pitched as a favorite last season. Last season Pallante and his team went 9-11-0 against the spread in games he pitched. Pallante and his team finished with a 6-7 record in games he appeared in when they were the underdog on the moneyline a season ago.

Twins vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cardinals win (52.6%)

Twins vs Cardinals Moneyline

St. Louis is a +108 underdog on the moneyline, while Minnesota is a -126 favorite on the road.

Twins vs Cardinals Spread

The Twins are at the Cardinals and are favored by 1.5 runs (+136 to cover) on the runline. St. Louis is -164 to cover.

Twins vs Cardinals Over/Under

The over/under for Twins-Cardinals on March 30 is 8.5. The over is -100, and the under is -122.

Twins vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The Twins were chosen as favorites in 109 games last year and walked away with the win 62 times (56.9%) in those games.

Last year, Minnesota won 45 of 79 games when listed as at least -126 on the moneyline.

The Twins and their opponents hit the over in 80 of their 158 games with a total last season.

The Cardinals won 48.8% of the games last season they were the moneyline underdog (40-42).

When it played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +108 or longer last year, St. Louis went 20-29 (40.8%).

The Cardinals played in 157 games with a set over/under last season, and combined with their opponents to go over the total 72 times (72-83-2).

Twins Player Leaders

Willi Castro had 138 base hits and an OBP of .331 to go with a slugging percentage of .385 last season.

Carlos Correa slashed .310/.388/.517 and finished with an OPS of .905.

Last season, Ryan Jeffers finished with 21 home runs, 64 RBI and a batting average of .226 last season.

Byron Buxton slashed .279/.335/.524 and finished with an OPS of .859.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Brendan Donovan put up a .342 on-base percentage and a .417 slugging percentage last season.

Alec Burleson racked up 147 hits with a .269 batting average.

Masyn Winn had 32 doubles, five triples, 15 home runs and 41 walks while hitting .267 last season.

Nolan Arenado hit .272 with 23 doubles, 16 home runs and 44 walks.

Twins vs Cardinals Head to Head

3/29/2025: 5-1 STL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

5-1 STL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 3/27/2025: 5-3 STL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

5-3 STL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/25/2024: 3-2 STL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

3-2 STL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/24/2024: 6-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

6-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 8/23/2024: 6-1 STL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

6-1 STL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 8/3/2023: 5-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/2/2023: 7-3 STL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

7-3 STL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 8/1/2023: 3-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

