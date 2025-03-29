Twins vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for March 29

Odds updated as of 11:12 a.m.

Saturday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Minnesota Twins and the St. Louis Cardinals.

Twins vs Cardinals Game Info

Minnesota Twins (0-1) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (1-0)

Date: Saturday, March 29, 2025

Saturday, March 29, 2025 Time: 2:15 p.m. ET

2:15 p.m. ET Venue: Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri Coverage: Fox Sports 1, FDSMW, and MNNT

Twins vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIN: (-118) | STL: (-100)

MIN: (-118) | STL: (-100) Spread: MIN: -1.5 (+142) | STL: +1.5 (-172)

MIN: -1.5 (+142) | STL: +1.5 (-172) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Twins vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Joe Ryan (Twins) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Erick Fedde (Cardinals) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Twins will give the nod to Joe Ryan versus the Cardinals and Erick Fedde. In games Ryan pitched with a spread last season, his team was 8-15-0 ATS. Ryan and his team won as favorites in 47.6% of his 21 appearances last season with a moneyline. Last season when Fedde pitched his team finished 19-12-0 against the spread. Fedde's team went 9-17 in games he appeared in when they were moneyline underdogs a season ago.

Twins vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Twins win (52.6%)

Twins vs Cardinals Moneyline

The Twins vs Cardinals moneyline has Minnesota as a -118 favorite, while St. Louis is a -100 underdog at home.

Twins vs Cardinals Spread

The Twins are 1.5-run road favorites on the runline against the Cardinals. The Twins are +142 to cover, and the Cardinals are -172.

Twins vs Cardinals Over/Under

The over/under for Twins-Cardinals on March 29 is 7.5. The over is -115, and the under is -105.

Twins vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The Twins came away with 62 wins in the 109 contests they were listed as the favorites last season.

Last season Minnesota came away with a win 58 times in 101 chances when named as a favorite of at least -118 or shorter on the moneyline.

The Twins and their opponents hit the over in 80 of their 158 games with a total last season.

The Cardinals went 40-42 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog last season (winning 48.8% of those games).

When it played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -100 or longer last year, St. Louis went 33-34 (49.3%).

The Cardinals combined with their opponents to go over the total 72 times last season for a 72-83-2 record against the over/under.

Twins Player Leaders

Willi Castro had 138 base hits and an OBP of .331 to go with a slugging percentage of .385 last season.

Carlos Correa slashed .310/.388/.517 and finished with an OPS of .905.

Last season, Ryan Jeffers finished with 21 home runs, 64 RBI and a batting average of .226 last season.

Byron Buxton slashed .279/.335/.524 and finished with an OPS of .859.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Brendan Donovan put up a .342 on-base percentage and a .417 slugging percentage last season.

Alec Burleson notched 147 hits while batting .269.

Masyn Winn had 32 doubles, five triples, 15 home runs and 41 walks while hitting .267 last season.

Nolan Arenado hit .272 with 23 doubles, 16 home runs and 44 walks.

Twins vs Cardinals Head to Head

3/27/2025: 5-3 STL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

5-3 STL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/25/2024: 3-2 STL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

3-2 STL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/24/2024: 6-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

6-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 8/23/2024: 6-1 STL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

6-1 STL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 8/3/2023: 5-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/2/2023: 7-3 STL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

7-3 STL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 8/1/2023: 3-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

