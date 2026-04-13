Rangers vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 13

Odds updated as of 5:12 a.m.

In MLB action on Monday, the Texas Rangers play the Athletics.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Rangers vs Athletics Game Info

Texas Rangers (8-7) vs. Athletics (8-7)

Date: Monday, April 13, 2026

Monday, April 13, 2026 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California

Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California Coverage: NBCS-BA+ and RSN

Rangers vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TEX: (-138) | OAK: (+118)

TEX: (-138) | OAK: (+118) Spread: TEX: -1.5 (+120) | OAK: +1.5 (-144)

TEX: -1.5 (+120) | OAK: +1.5 (-144) Total: 9 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Rangers vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Nathan Eovaldi (Rangers) - 1-2, 7.98 ERA vs Luis Severino (Athletics) - 0-1, 5.40 ERA

The probable pitchers are Nathan Eovaldi (1-2) for the Rangers and Luis Severino (0-1) for the Athletics. Eovaldi and his team are 1-2-0 ATS this season when he starts. Eovaldi has yet to start a game this season when his team was the moneyline favorite. When Severino starts, the Athletics are 2-1-0 against the spread. The Athletics have been the moneyline underdog in three of Severino's starts this season, and they went 1-2 in those matchups.

Rangers vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rangers win (50.9%)

Rangers vs Athletics Moneyline

The Rangers vs Athletics moneyline has the Rangers as a -138 favorite, while the Athletics are a +118 underdog at home.

Rangers vs Athletics Spread

The Rangers are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Athletics. The Rangers are +120 to cover, while the Athletics are -144 to cover.

Rangers vs Athletics Over/Under

The over/under for the Rangers versus Athletics game on April 13 has been set at 9, with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under.

Bet on Texas Rangers vs. Athletics on FanDuel today!

Rangers vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Rangers have come away with two wins in the five contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

The Rangers have been listed as a favorite of -138 or more on two occasions this season and lost both games.

The Rangers and their opponents have hit the over in six of their 15 games with a total this season.

The Rangers have posted a record of 10-5-0 against the spread this season.

The Athletics have been the moneyline underdog 13 total times this season. They've gone 7-6 in those games.

The Athletics have gone 6-5 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +118 or longer (54.5%).

The Athletics have played in 15 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total five times (5-10-0).

The Athletics have collected a 10-5-0 record against the spread this season (covering 66.7% of the time).

Rangers Player Leaders

Brandon Nimmo leads Texas in OBP (.433), slugging percentage (.600) and total hits (22) this season. He has a .367 batting average.

Among qualified batters in the majors, his batting average ranks third, his on-base percentage ranks 13th, and he is 12th in slugging.

Nimmo will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .381 with two doubles, two home runs, a walk and five RBIs.

Corey Seager has four home runs and nine walks. He's batting .204 and slugging .426 with an on-base percentage of .308.

He ranks 129th in batting average, 112th in on-base percentage and 70th in slugging in the majors.

Evan Carter has 10 hits this season and has a slash line of .233/.365/.442.

Jake Burger has two home runs, seven RBI and a batting average of .230 this season.

Athletics Player Leaders

Shea Langeliers has racked up 17 hits, a team-high for the Athletics. He's batting .293 and slugging .586 with an on-base percentage of .328.

Including all qualified hitters in the big leagues, he is 45th in batting average, 84th in on-base percentage and 15th in slugging percentage.

Langeliers enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .273 with two doubles and two RBIs.

Tyler Soderstrom is hitting .220 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs and five walks. He's slugging .407 with an on-base percentage of .281.

He is currently 109th in batting average, 141st in on-base percentage and 80th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Max Muncy has racked up a slugging percentage of .525, a team-best for the Athletics.

Carlos Cortes is hitting .333 with two doubles, a home run and four walks.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!