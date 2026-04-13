Rangers vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 13
Odds updated as of 5:12 a.m.
In MLB action on Monday, the Texas Rangers play the Athletics.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Rangers vs Athletics Game Info
- Texas Rangers (8-7) vs. Athletics (8-7)
- Date: Monday, April 13, 2026
- Time: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California
- Coverage: NBCS-BA+ and RSN
Rangers vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: TEX: (-138) | OAK: (+118)
- Spread: TEX: -1.5 (+120) | OAK: +1.5 (-144)
- Total: 9 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)
Rangers vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Nathan Eovaldi (Rangers) - 1-2, 7.98 ERA vs Luis Severino (Athletics) - 0-1, 5.40 ERA
The probable pitchers are Nathan Eovaldi (1-2) for the Rangers and Luis Severino (0-1) for the Athletics. Eovaldi and his team are 1-2-0 ATS this season when he starts. Eovaldi has yet to start a game this season when his team was the moneyline favorite. When Severino starts, the Athletics are 2-1-0 against the spread. The Athletics have been the moneyline underdog in three of Severino's starts this season, and they went 1-2 in those matchups.
Rangers vs Athletics Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Rangers win (50.9%)
Rangers vs Athletics Moneyline
- The Rangers vs Athletics moneyline has the Rangers as a -138 favorite, while the Athletics are a +118 underdog at home.
Rangers vs Athletics Spread
- The Rangers are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Athletics. The Rangers are +120 to cover, while the Athletics are -144 to cover.
Rangers vs Athletics Over/Under
- The over/under for the Rangers versus Athletics game on April 13 has been set at 9, with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under.
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Rangers vs Athletics Betting Trends
- The Rangers have come away with two wins in the five contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.
- The Rangers have been listed as a favorite of -138 or more on two occasions this season and lost both games.
- The Rangers and their opponents have hit the over in six of their 15 games with a total this season.
- The Rangers have posted a record of 10-5-0 against the spread this season.
- The Athletics have been the moneyline underdog 13 total times this season. They've gone 7-6 in those games.
- The Athletics have gone 6-5 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +118 or longer (54.5%).
- The Athletics have played in 15 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total five times (5-10-0).
- The Athletics have collected a 10-5-0 record against the spread this season (covering 66.7% of the time).
Rangers Player Leaders
- Brandon Nimmo leads Texas in OBP (.433), slugging percentage (.600) and total hits (22) this season. He has a .367 batting average.
- Among qualified batters in the majors, his batting average ranks third, his on-base percentage ranks 13th, and he is 12th in slugging.
- Nimmo will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .381 with two doubles, two home runs, a walk and five RBIs.
- Corey Seager has four home runs and nine walks. He's batting .204 and slugging .426 with an on-base percentage of .308.
- He ranks 129th in batting average, 112th in on-base percentage and 70th in slugging in the majors.
- Evan Carter has 10 hits this season and has a slash line of .233/.365/.442.
- Jake Burger has two home runs, seven RBI and a batting average of .230 this season.
Athletics Player Leaders
- Shea Langeliers has racked up 17 hits, a team-high for the Athletics. He's batting .293 and slugging .586 with an on-base percentage of .328.
- Including all qualified hitters in the big leagues, he is 45th in batting average, 84th in on-base percentage and 15th in slugging percentage.
- Langeliers enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .273 with two doubles and two RBIs.
- Tyler Soderstrom is hitting .220 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs and five walks. He's slugging .407 with an on-base percentage of .281.
- He is currently 109th in batting average, 141st in on-base percentage and 80th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.
- Max Muncy has racked up a slugging percentage of .525, a team-best for the Athletics.
- Carlos Cortes is hitting .333 with two doubles, a home run and four walks.
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