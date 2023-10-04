Twins vs Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for AL Wild Card Game 2 on October 4
Odds updated as of 3:28 PM
The Wednesday slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Minnesota Twins and the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 2 of the AL Wild Card Series.
Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.
Twins vs Blue Jays Game Info
- Minnesota Twins (87-75) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (89-73)
- Date: Wednesday, October 4, 2023
- Time: 4:38 PM ET
- Venue: Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Coverage: ESPN
Twins vs Blue Jays Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: MIN: (-148) | TOR: (+126)
- Spread: MIN: -1.5 (+150) | TOR: +1.5 (-182)
- Total: 8 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Twins vs Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Sonny Gray (Twins) - 8-8, 2.74 ERA vs Jose Berrios (Blue Jays) - 11-12, 3.65 ERA
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Twins will send Sonny Gray (8-8) to the mound, while Berrios (11-12) will take the ball for the Blue Jays. Gray and his team are 11-20-0 ATS this season when he starts. Gray's team has won 50% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (11-11). When Berrios starts, the Blue Jays are 14-18-0 against the spread. The Blue Jays are 5-2 in Berrios' seven starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.
Twins vs Blue Jays Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Twins win (55.9%)
Twins vs Blue Jays Moneyline
- Toronto is the underdog, +126 on the moneyline, while Minnesota is a -148 favorite at home.
Twins vs Blue Jays Spread
- The Twins are favored by 1.5 runs at home against the Blue Jays. The Twins are +150 to cover the spread, while the Blue Jays are -182.
Twins vs Blue Jays Over/Under
- Twins versus Blue Jays on October 4 has an over/under of 8 runs, with the odds on the over -110 and the under set at -110.
Bet on Minnesota Twins vs. Toronto Blue Jays on FanDuel today!
Twins vs Blue Jays Betting Trends
- The Twins have come away with 65 wins in the 109 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.
- Minnesota has a record of 32-29 when favored by -148 or more this year.
- The Twins' games have gone over the total in 78 of their 160 opportunities.
- The Twins have posted a record of 77-83-0 against the spread this season.
- The Blue Jays have compiled a 24-19 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 55.8% of those games).
- Toronto has a record of 3-3 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +126 or longer (50%).
- The Blue Jays have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 70 times this season for a 70-85-7 record against the over/under.
- The Blue Jays have put together a 74-88-0 record against the spread this season (covering 45.7% of the time).
Twins Player Leaders
- Max Kepler is hitting .260 with 22 doubles, two triples, 24 home runs and 45 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .332 while slugging .484.
- Kepler will look for his sixth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .500 with a double, a home run, two walks and four RBI.
- Carlos Correa leads Minnesota with 118 hits and an OBP of .312, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .399. He's batting .230.
- He is 125th in batting average, 108th in on-base percentage and 106th in slugging in the major leagues.
- Willi Castro has collected 92 base hits, an OBP of .339 and a slugging percentage of .411 this season.
- Edouard Julien is batting .260 with a .377 OBP and 37 RBI for Minnesota this season.
Blue Jays Player Leaders
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has racked up a team-best .345 on-base percentage. He's batting .264 and slugging .444.
- Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average is 58th, his on-base percentage is 44th, and he is 66th in slugging.
- George Springer has 25 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 60 walks while batting .256. He's slugging .403 with an on-base percentage of .326.
- Including all qualifying hitters, he is 83rd in batting average, 73rd in on-base percentage and 103rd in slugging percentage.
- Bo Bichette has racked up 174 hits with a .473 slugging percentage, both team-high stats for the Blue Jays.
- Whit Merrifield is hitting .272 with 27 doubles, 11 home runs and 36 walks.
Twins vs Blue Jays Head to Head
- 10/3/2023: 3-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)
- 6/9/2023: 3-2 MIN (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)
- 6/5/2022: 8-6 MIN (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)
- 6/11/2023: 7-6 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)
- 6/10/2023: 9-4 MIN (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
- 8/7/2022: 3-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)
- 8/6/2022: 7-3 MIN (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)
- 8/5/2022: 6-5 MIN (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)
- 8/4/2022: 9-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
- 5/28/2023: 3-0 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)
Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!