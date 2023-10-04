Twins vs Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for AL Wild Card Game 2 on October 4

Odds updated as of 3:28 PM

The Wednesday slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Minnesota Twins and the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 2 of the AL Wild Card Series.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Twins vs Blue Jays Game Info

Minnesota Twins (87-75) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (89-73)

Date: Wednesday, October 4, 2023

Wednesday, October 4, 2023 Time: 4:38 PM ET

4:38 PM ET Venue: Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: ESPN

Twins vs Blue Jays Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIN: (-148) | TOR: (+126)

MIN: (-148) | TOR: (+126) Spread: MIN: -1.5 (+150) | TOR: +1.5 (-182)

MIN: -1.5 (+150) | TOR: +1.5 (-182) Total: 8 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Twins vs Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Sonny Gray (Twins) - 8-8, 2.74 ERA vs Jose Berrios (Blue Jays) - 11-12, 3.65 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Twins will send Sonny Gray (8-8) to the mound, while Berrios (11-12) will take the ball for the Blue Jays. Gray and his team are 11-20-0 ATS this season when he starts. Gray's team has won 50% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (11-11). When Berrios starts, the Blue Jays are 14-18-0 against the spread. The Blue Jays are 5-2 in Berrios' seven starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Twins vs Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Twins win (55.9%)

Twins vs Blue Jays Moneyline

Toronto is the underdog, +126 on the moneyline, while Minnesota is a -148 favorite at home.

Twins vs Blue Jays Spread

The Twins are favored by 1.5 runs at home against the Blue Jays. The Twins are +150 to cover the spread, while the Blue Jays are -182.

Twins versus Blue Jays on October 4 has an over/under of 8 runs, with the odds on the over -110 and the under set at -110.

Twins vs Blue Jays Betting Trends

The Twins have come away with 65 wins in the 109 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Minnesota has a record of 32-29 when favored by -148 or more this year.

The Twins' games have gone over the total in 78 of their 160 opportunities.

The Twins have posted a record of 77-83-0 against the spread this season.

The Blue Jays have compiled a 24-19 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 55.8% of those games).

Toronto has a record of 3-3 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +126 or longer (50%).

The Blue Jays have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 70 times this season for a 70-85-7 record against the over/under.

The Blue Jays have put together a 74-88-0 record against the spread this season (covering 45.7% of the time).

Twins Player Leaders

Max Kepler is hitting .260 with 22 doubles, two triples, 24 home runs and 45 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .332 while slugging .484.

Kepler will look for his sixth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .500 with a double, a home run, two walks and four RBI.

Carlos Correa leads Minnesota with 118 hits and an OBP of .312, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .399. He's batting .230.

He is 125th in batting average, 108th in on-base percentage and 106th in slugging in the major leagues.

Willi Castro has collected 92 base hits, an OBP of .339 and a slugging percentage of .411 this season.

Edouard Julien is batting .260 with a .377 OBP and 37 RBI for Minnesota this season.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has racked up a team-best .345 on-base percentage. He's batting .264 and slugging .444.

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average is 58th, his on-base percentage is 44th, and he is 66th in slugging.

George Springer has 25 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 60 walks while batting .256. He's slugging .403 with an on-base percentage of .326.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 83rd in batting average, 73rd in on-base percentage and 103rd in slugging percentage.

Bo Bichette has racked up 174 hits with a .473 slugging percentage, both team-high stats for the Blue Jays.

Whit Merrifield is hitting .272 with 27 doubles, 11 home runs and 36 walks.

Twins vs Blue Jays Head to Head

10/3/2023: 3-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

3-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 6/9/2023: 3-2 MIN (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

3-2 MIN (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 6/5/2022: 8-6 MIN (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

8-6 MIN (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215) 6/11/2023: 7-6 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

7-6 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 6/10/2023: 9-4 MIN (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

9-4 MIN (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 8/7/2022: 3-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

3-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 8/6/2022: 7-3 MIN (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

7-3 MIN (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 8/5/2022: 6-5 MIN (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

6-5 MIN (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 8/4/2022: 9-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

9-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 5/28/2023: 3-0 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

