Twins vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 5

Odds updated as of 5:14 a.m.

Thursday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Minnesota Twins and the Athletics.

Twins vs Athletics Game Info

Minnesota Twins (34-27) vs. Athletics (23-40)

Date: Thursday, June 5, 2025

Thursday, June 5, 2025 Time: 3:35 p.m. ET

3:35 p.m. ET Venue: Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California

Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California Coverage: NBCS-CA and MNNT

Twins vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIN: (-176) | OAK: (+148)

MIN: (-176) | OAK: (+148) Spread: MIN: -1.5 (-110) | OAK: +1.5 (-110)

MIN: -1.5 (-110) | OAK: +1.5 (-110) Total: 10 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Twins vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: David Festa (Twins) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Mitch Spence (Athletics) - 1-1, 4.38 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Twins will send David Festa to the mound, while Mitch Spence (1-1) will take the ball for the Athletics. Festa did not pitch as the moneyline favorite in any games last season. Last season when Spence pitched his team went 12-12-0 against the spread. Spence's team went 8-14 in games he appeared in when they were the moneyline underdog a season ago.

Twins vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Twins win (62%)

Twins vs Athletics Moneyline

The Twins vs Athletics moneyline has the Twins as a -176 favorite, while the Athletics are a +148 underdog at home.

Twins vs Athletics Spread

The Twins are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Athletics. The Twins are -110 to cover, while the Athletics are -110 to cover.

Twins vs Athletics Over/Under

The over/under for Twins-Athletics on June 5 is 10. The over is -110, and the under is -110.

Twins vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Twins have been favorites in 37 games this season and have come away with the win 23 times (62.2%) in those contests.

This season, the Twins have come away with a win eight times in 10 chances when named as a favorite of at least -176 or shorter on the moneyline.

The Twins and their opponents have hit the over in 21 of their 59 games with a total this season.

In 59 games with a line this season, the Twins have a mark of 34-25-0 against the spread.

The Athletics have been the moneyline underdog 43 total times this season. They've finished 12-31 in those games.

The Athletics have gone 2-11 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +148 or longer (15.4%).

The Athletics have played in 63 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 36 times (36-24-3).

The Athletics have gone 27-36-0 against the spread this season.

Twins Player Leaders

Trevor Larnach leads Minnesota with a slugging percentage of .430, fueled by 18 extra-base hits. He has a .268 batting average and an on-base percentage of .331.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 60th, his on-base percentage ranks 78th, and he is 75th in slugging.

Larnach has hit safely in eight games in a row. During his last 10 games he is hitting .349 with two doubles, two home runs, a walk and seven RBIs.

Byron Buxton leads Minnesota with 49 hits. He is batting .268 this season and has 19 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .497 with an on-base percentage of .313.

His batting average ranks 60th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 108th, and his slugging percentage 27th.

Ty France has 59 hits this season and has a slash line of .273/.336/.370.

France heads into this matchup with four games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is batting .444 with a double and two RBIs.

Harrison Bader has six home runs, 24 RBI and a batting average of .265 this season.

Athletics Player Leaders

Jacob Wilson has accumulated a team-best OBP (.395) and slugging percentage (.509), and paces the Athletics in hits (83, while batting .358).

Including all qualifying hitters, he is third in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks ninth and he is 19th in slugging.

Wilson heads into this game on a five-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .455 with two doubles and three RBIs.

Brent Rooker has 11 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 24 walks while hitting .264. He's slugging .472 with an on-base percentage of .333.

Including all qualifying players, his batting average puts him 67th, his on-base percentage is 73rd, and he is 44th in slugging.

Lawrence Butler has 19 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 24 walks while hitting .263.

Tyler Soderstrom has 11 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 24 walks while batting .254.

Twins vs Athletics Head to Head

6/4/2025: 6-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

6-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 6/3/2025: 10-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

10-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 6/2/2025: 10-4 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

10-4 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 6/23/2024: 3-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

3-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 6/22/2024: 10-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

10-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 6/21/2024: 6-5 OAK (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

6-5 OAK (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 6/16/2024: 8-7 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

8-7 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 6/16/2024: 6-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

6-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 6/14/2024: 6-5 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

6-5 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 6/13/2024: 6-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)

