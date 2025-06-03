Twins vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 3
Odds updated as of 7:13 a.m.
The Tuesday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Minnesota Twins and the Athletics.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Twins vs Athletics Game Info
- Minnesota Twins (32-27) vs. Athletics (23-38)
- Date: Tuesday, June 3, 2025
- Time: 10:05 p.m. ET
- Venue: Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California
- Coverage: NBCS-CA and MNNT
Twins vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: MIN: (-194) | OAK: (+162)
- Spread: MIN: -1.5 (-118) | OAK: +1.5 (-102)
- Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)
Twins vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Pablo Lopez (Twins) - 4-3, 2.75 ERA vs Jacob Lopez (Athletics) - 0-3, 6.32 ERA
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Twins will send Pablo Lopez (4-3) to the mound, while Jacob Lopez (0-3) will answer the bell for the Athletics. Lopez's team is 6-4-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Pablo Lopez's team is 6-2 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Athletics have gone 1-2-0 ATS in Lopez's three starts with a set spread. The Athletics were named the moneyline underdog for three Jacob Lopez starts this season -- they lost each time.
Twins vs Athletics Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Twins win (60.6%)
Twins vs Athletics Moneyline
- The Twins vs Athletics moneyline has the Twins as a -194 favorite, while the Athletics are a +162 underdog at home.
Twins vs Athletics Spread
- The Twins are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Athletics. The Twins are -118 to cover, while the Athletics are -102 to cover.
Twins vs Athletics Over/Under
- The over/under for the Twins versus Athletics game on June 3 has been set at 9.5, with -122 odds on the over and -100 odds on the under.
Bet on Minnesota Twins vs. Athletics on FanDuel today!
Twins vs Athletics Betting Trends
- The Twins have been chosen as favorites in 35 games this year and have walked away with the win 21 times (60%) in those games.
- This season, the Twins have come away with a win three times in four chances when named as a favorite of at least -194 or shorter on the moneyline.
- The Twins and their opponents have hit the over in 20 of their 57 games with a total this season.
- The Twins have posted a record of 32-25-0 against the spread this season.
- The Athletics are 12-29 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 29.3% of those games).
- The Athletics have gone 1-7 in games they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +162 or longer (12.5%).
- The Athletics have combined with their opponents to go over the total 35 times this season for a 35-23-3 record against the over/under.
- The Athletics have a 27-34-0 record against the spread this season (covering 44.3% of the time).
Twins Player Leaders
- Byron Buxton leads Minnesota in total hits (47) this season while batting .270 with 19 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .314 and a slugging percentage of .511.
- Among all qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 57th in batting average, 109th in on-base percentage, and 20th in slugging.
- Buxton has picked up at least one hit in five games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .364 with a double, a home run, two walks and nine RBIs.
- Trevor Larnach has hit eight homers this season while driving in 29 runs. He's batting .260 this season and slugging .416 with an on-base percentage of .326.
- Among qualified batters, his batting average ranks him 77th, his on-base percentage 84th, and his slugging percentage 90th.
- Larnach enters this game looking to extend his six-game hit streak. During his last 10 outings he is batting .286 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and six RBIs.
- Ty France is batting .269 with a .370 slugging percentage and 32 RBI this year.
- France heads into this game with two games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is batting .444 with a double and two RBIs.
- Carlos Correa is batting .246 with a .287 OBP and 18 RBI for Minnesota this season.
Athletics Player Leaders
- Jacob Wilson has totaled 81 hits with a .393 on-base percentage and a .504 slugging percentage, all club-highs for the Athletics. He's batting .355.
- He is third in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage and 25th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in MLB.
- Wilson heads into this matchup on a four-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .381 with a double and two RBIs.
- Brent Rooker is batting .266 with 11 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 22 walks. He's slugging .480 with an on-base percentage of .332.
- He is currently 64th in batting average, 73rd in on-base percentage and 39th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.
- Lawrence Butler is hitting .260 with 17 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 24 walks.
- Tyler Soderstrom is batting .258 with 11 doubles, 12 home runs and 23 walks.
Twins vs Athletics Head to Head
- 6/2/2025: 10-4 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)
- 6/23/2024: 3-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)
- 6/22/2024: 10-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)
- 6/21/2024: 6-5 OAK (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)
- 6/16/2024: 8-7 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)
- 6/16/2024: 6-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)
- 6/14/2024: 6-5 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)
- 6/13/2024: 6-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)
- 9/28/2023: 2-1 OAK (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240)
- 9/27/2023: 6-4 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!