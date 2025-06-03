Twins vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 3

Odds updated as of 7:13 a.m.

The Tuesday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Minnesota Twins and the Athletics.

Twins vs Athletics Game Info

Minnesota Twins (32-27) vs. Athletics (23-38)

Date: Tuesday, June 3, 2025

Tuesday, June 3, 2025 Time: 10:05 p.m. ET

10:05 p.m. ET Venue: Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California

Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California Coverage: NBCS-CA and MNNT

Twins vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIN: (-194) | OAK: (+162)

MIN: (-194) | OAK: (+162) Spread: MIN: -1.5 (-118) | OAK: +1.5 (-102)

MIN: -1.5 (-118) | OAK: +1.5 (-102) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Twins vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Pablo Lopez (Twins) - 4-3, 2.75 ERA vs Jacob Lopez (Athletics) - 0-3, 6.32 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Twins will send Pablo Lopez (4-3) to the mound, while Jacob Lopez (0-3) will answer the bell for the Athletics. Lopez's team is 6-4-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Pablo Lopez's team is 6-2 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Athletics have gone 1-2-0 ATS in Lopez's three starts with a set spread. The Athletics were named the moneyline underdog for three Jacob Lopez starts this season -- they lost each time.

Twins vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Twins win (60.6%)

Twins vs Athletics Moneyline

The Twins vs Athletics moneyline has the Twins as a -194 favorite, while the Athletics are a +162 underdog at home.

Twins vs Athletics Spread

The Twins are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Athletics. The Twins are -118 to cover, while the Athletics are -102 to cover.

Twins vs Athletics Over/Under

The over/under for the Twins versus Athletics game on June 3 has been set at 9.5, with -122 odds on the over and -100 odds on the under.

Twins vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Twins have been chosen as favorites in 35 games this year and have walked away with the win 21 times (60%) in those games.

This season, the Twins have come away with a win three times in four chances when named as a favorite of at least -194 or shorter on the moneyline.

The Twins and their opponents have hit the over in 20 of their 57 games with a total this season.

The Twins have posted a record of 32-25-0 against the spread this season.

The Athletics are 12-29 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 29.3% of those games).

The Athletics have gone 1-7 in games they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +162 or longer (12.5%).

The Athletics have combined with their opponents to go over the total 35 times this season for a 35-23-3 record against the over/under.

The Athletics have a 27-34-0 record against the spread this season (covering 44.3% of the time).

Twins Player Leaders

Byron Buxton leads Minnesota in total hits (47) this season while batting .270 with 19 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .314 and a slugging percentage of .511.

Among all qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 57th in batting average, 109th in on-base percentage, and 20th in slugging.

Buxton has picked up at least one hit in five games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .364 with a double, a home run, two walks and nine RBIs.

Trevor Larnach has hit eight homers this season while driving in 29 runs. He's batting .260 this season and slugging .416 with an on-base percentage of .326.

Among qualified batters, his batting average ranks him 77th, his on-base percentage 84th, and his slugging percentage 90th.

Larnach enters this game looking to extend his six-game hit streak. During his last 10 outings he is batting .286 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and six RBIs.

Ty France is batting .269 with a .370 slugging percentage and 32 RBI this year.

France heads into this game with two games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is batting .444 with a double and two RBIs.

Carlos Correa is batting .246 with a .287 OBP and 18 RBI for Minnesota this season.

Athletics Player Leaders

Jacob Wilson has totaled 81 hits with a .393 on-base percentage and a .504 slugging percentage, all club-highs for the Athletics. He's batting .355.

He is third in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage and 25th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in MLB.

Wilson heads into this matchup on a four-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .381 with a double and two RBIs.

Brent Rooker is batting .266 with 11 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 22 walks. He's slugging .480 with an on-base percentage of .332.

He is currently 64th in batting average, 73rd in on-base percentage and 39th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Lawrence Butler is hitting .260 with 17 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 24 walks.

Tyler Soderstrom is batting .258 with 11 doubles, 12 home runs and 23 walks.

Twins vs Athletics Head to Head

6/2/2025: 10-4 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

10-4 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 6/23/2024: 3-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

3-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 6/22/2024: 10-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

10-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 6/21/2024: 6-5 OAK (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

6-5 OAK (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 6/16/2024: 8-7 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

8-7 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 6/16/2024: 6-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

6-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 6/14/2024: 6-5 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

6-5 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 6/13/2024: 6-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)

6-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200) 9/28/2023: 2-1 OAK (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240)

2-1 OAK (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240) 9/27/2023: 6-4 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

