Twins vs Astros Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for ALDS Game 3 on October 10
Odds updated as of 3:28 PM
On Tuesday in the MLB, the Minnesota Twins are playing the Houston Astros in Game 3 of the ALDS.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Twins vs Astros Game Info
- Minnesota Twins (87-75) vs. Houston Astros (90-72)
- Date: Tuesday, October 10, 2023
- Time: 4:07 PM ET
- Venue: Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Coverage: FOX
Twins vs Astros Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: MIN: (-130) | HOU: (+110)
- Spread: MIN: -1.5 (+168) | HOU: +1.5 (-205)
- Total: 8 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Twins vs Astros Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Sonny Gray (Twins) - 8-8, 2.79 ERA vs Cristian Javier (Astros) - 10-5, 4.56 ERA
The probable pitchers are Sonny Gray (8-8, 2.79 ERA) for the Twins and Javier (10-5, 4.56 ERA) for the Astros. When Gray starts, his team is 12-20-0 against the spread this season. When Gray starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 12-11. The Astros have a 19-11-0 record against the spread in Javier's starts. The Astros are 8-3 in Javier's 11 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.
Twins vs Astros Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Twins win (55.4%)
Twins vs Astros Moneyline
- The Twins vs Astros moneyline has Minnesota as a -130 favorite, while Houston is a +110 underdog on the road.
Twins vs Astros Spread
- The Twins are hosting the Astros and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Twins are +168 to cover the runline, with the Astros being -205.
Twins vs Astros Over/Under
- Twins versus Astros, on October 10, has an over/under of 8, with the over being -110 and the under -110.
Bet on Minnesota Twins vs. Houston Astros on FanDuel today!
Twins vs Astros Betting Trends
- The Twins have been chosen as favorites in 110 games this year and have walked away with the win 66 times (60%) in those games.
- Minnesota has a record of 53-33 when favored by -130 or more this year.
- The Twins and their opponents have hit the over in 80 of their 163 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.
- The Twins are 79-84-0 against the spread in their 163 games that had a posted line this season.
- The Astros have won 57.5% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (23-17).
- Houston is 11-10 (winning 52.4% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +110 or longer.
- In the 163 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Astros, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 85 times (85-73-5).
- The Astros have collected an 82-81-0 record ATS this season (covering 50.3% of the time).
Twins Player Leaders
- Max Kepler is hitting .260 with 22 doubles, two triples, 24 home runs and 45 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .332 while slugging .484.
- Kepler hopes to build on an eight-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is batting .371 with two doubles, two home runs, four walks and six RBI.
- Carlos Correa leads Minnesota in OBP (.312), slugging percentage (.399) and total hits (118) this season. He's batting .230.
- His batting average ranks 124th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 108th, and his slugging percentage 106th.
- Correa has picked up a hit in four games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .421 with three doubles, a walk and four RBI.
- Willi Castro is batting .257 with a .411 slugging percentage and 34 RBI this year.
- Edouard Julien has been key for Minnesota with 89 hits, an OBP of .381 plus a slugging percentage of .459.
- Julien heads into this game on a three-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .267 with a double, three walks and two RBI.
Astros Player Leaders
- Kyle Tucker has racked up a team-high OBP (.369) and slugging percentage (.517), while leading the Astros in hits (163, while batting .284).
- Including all qualifying hitters in the big leagues, his batting average places him 18th, his on-base percentage is 15th, and he is 13th in slugging.
- Alex Bregman's .441 slugging percentage paces his team. He has a batting average of .262 with an on-base percentage of .363.
- He is currently 64th in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage and 69th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.
- Yordan Alvarez is hitting .293 with 24 doubles, a triple, 31 home runs and 69 walks.
- Jose Altuve is batting .311 with 21 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 44 walks.
Twins vs Astros Head to Head
- 10/8/2023: 6-2 MIN (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)
- 10/7/2023: 6-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)
- 5/31/2023: 8-2 MIN (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)
- 5/30/2023: 5-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)
- 5/29/2023: 7-5 MIN (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)
- 8/25/2022: 6-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)
- 8/24/2022: 5-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)
- 8/23/2022: 4-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -300, Underdog Moneyline: +245)
- 4/9/2023: 5-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)
- 4/8/2023: 9-6 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)
Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!