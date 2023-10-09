Twins vs Astros Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for ALDS Game 3 on October 10

Odds updated as of 3:28 PM

On Tuesday in the MLB, the Minnesota Twins are playing the Houston Astros in Game 3 of the ALDS.

Twins vs Astros Game Info

Minnesota Twins (87-75) vs. Houston Astros (90-72)

Date: Tuesday, October 10, 2023

Tuesday, October 10, 2023 Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET Venue: Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: FOX

Twins vs Astros Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIN: (-130) | HOU: (+110)

MIN: (-130) | HOU: (+110) Spread: MIN: -1.5 (+168) | HOU: +1.5 (-205)

MIN: -1.5 (+168) | HOU: +1.5 (-205) Total: 8 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Twins vs Astros Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Sonny Gray (Twins) - 8-8, 2.79 ERA vs Cristian Javier (Astros) - 10-5, 4.56 ERA

The probable pitchers are Sonny Gray (8-8, 2.79 ERA) for the Twins and Javier (10-5, 4.56 ERA) for the Astros. When Gray starts, his team is 12-20-0 against the spread this season. When Gray starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 12-11. The Astros have a 19-11-0 record against the spread in Javier's starts. The Astros are 8-3 in Javier's 11 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Twins vs Astros Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Twins win (55.4%)

Twins vs Astros Moneyline

The Twins vs Astros moneyline has Minnesota as a -130 favorite, while Houston is a +110 underdog on the road.

Twins vs Astros Spread

The Twins are hosting the Astros and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Twins are +168 to cover the runline, with the Astros being -205.

Twins vs Astros Over/Under

Twins versus Astros, on October 10, has an over/under of 8, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Twins vs Astros Betting Trends

The Twins have been chosen as favorites in 110 games this year and have walked away with the win 66 times (60%) in those games.

Minnesota has a record of 53-33 when favored by -130 or more this year.

The Twins and their opponents have hit the over in 80 of their 163 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Twins are 79-84-0 against the spread in their 163 games that had a posted line this season.

The Astros have won 57.5% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (23-17).

Houston is 11-10 (winning 52.4% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +110 or longer.

In the 163 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Astros, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 85 times (85-73-5).

The Astros have collected an 82-81-0 record ATS this season (covering 50.3% of the time).

Twins Player Leaders

Max Kepler is hitting .260 with 22 doubles, two triples, 24 home runs and 45 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .332 while slugging .484.

Kepler hopes to build on an eight-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is batting .371 with two doubles, two home runs, four walks and six RBI.

Carlos Correa leads Minnesota in OBP (.312), slugging percentage (.399) and total hits (118) this season. He's batting .230.

His batting average ranks 124th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 108th, and his slugging percentage 106th.

Correa has picked up a hit in four games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .421 with three doubles, a walk and four RBI.

Willi Castro is batting .257 with a .411 slugging percentage and 34 RBI this year.

Edouard Julien has been key for Minnesota with 89 hits, an OBP of .381 plus a slugging percentage of .459.

Julien heads into this game on a three-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .267 with a double, three walks and two RBI.

Astros Player Leaders

Kyle Tucker has racked up a team-high OBP (.369) and slugging percentage (.517), while leading the Astros in hits (163, while batting .284).

Including all qualifying hitters in the big leagues, his batting average places him 18th, his on-base percentage is 15th, and he is 13th in slugging.

Alex Bregman's .441 slugging percentage paces his team. He has a batting average of .262 with an on-base percentage of .363.

He is currently 64th in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage and 69th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Yordan Alvarez is hitting .293 with 24 doubles, a triple, 31 home runs and 69 walks.

Jose Altuve is batting .311 with 21 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 44 walks.

Twins vs Astros Head to Head

10/8/2023: 6-2 MIN (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

6-2 MIN (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 10/7/2023: 6-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

6-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 5/31/2023: 8-2 MIN (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

8-2 MIN (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 5/30/2023: 5-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

5-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 5/29/2023: 7-5 MIN (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

7-5 MIN (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 8/25/2022: 6-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

6-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 8/24/2022: 5-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

5-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 8/23/2022: 4-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -300, Underdog Moneyline: +245)

4-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -300, Underdog Moneyline: +245) 4/9/2023: 5-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

5-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/8/2023: 9-6 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

