Twins vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 9

Tuesday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Minnesota Twins and the Los Angeles Angels.

Twins vs Angels Game Info

Minnesota Twins (64-80) vs. Los Angeles Angels (67-77)

Date: Tuesday, September 9, 2025

Tuesday, September 9, 2025 Time: 9:38 p.m. ET

9:38 p.m. ET Venue: Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California Coverage: FDSW and MNNT

Twins vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIN: (-120) | LAA: (+102)

MIN: (-120) | LAA: (+102) Spread: MIN: -1.5 (+132) | LAA: +1.5 (-160)

MIN: -1.5 (+132) | LAA: +1.5 (-160) Total: 9 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Twins vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Zebby Matthews (Twins) - 4-4, 4.73 ERA vs Kyle Hendricks (Angels) - 6-9, 4.81 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Twins will send Zebby Matthews (4-4) to the mound, while Kyle Hendricks (6-9) will answer the bell for the Angels. When Matthews starts, his team is 5-8-0 against the spread this season. Matthews' team has a record of 4-4 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Angels have an 18-9-0 record against the spread in Hendricks' starts. The Angels have a 10-13 record in Hendricks' 23 starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Twins vs Angels Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Twins win (58.8%)

Twins vs Angels Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Twins-Angels, Minnesota is the favorite at -120, and Los Angeles is +102 playing at home.

Twins vs Angels Spread

The Twins are favored by 1.5 runs on the road against the Angels. The Twins are +132 to cover the spread, while the Angels are -160.

Twins vs Angels Over/Under

A total of 9 runs has been set for the Twins-Angels contest on Sept. 9, with the over available at -105 and the under at -115.

Twins vs Angels Betting Trends

The Twins have been chosen as favorites in 82 games this year and have walked away with the win 39 times (47.6%) in those games.

Minnesota has a record of 33-28 when favored by -120 or more this year.

The Twins and their opponents have hit the over in 66 of their 139 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Twins are 68-71-0 against the spread in their 139 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Angels have been the moneyline underdog 106 total times this season. They've finished 49-57 in those games.

Los Angeles has a 41-51 record (winning 44.6% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +102 or longer.

The Angels have played in 142 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 75 times (75-62-5).

The Angels have put together a 77-65-0 record ATS this season (covering 54.2% of the time).

Twins Player Leaders

Byron Buxton leads Minnesota with 114 hits and an OBP of .332 this season. He has a .271 batting average and a slugging percentage of .562.

Among all qualified hitters in the majors, he is 39th in batting average, 68th in on-base percentage, and fourth in slugging.

Buxton hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .263 with a double, three triples, a home run and two RBIs.

Trevor Larnach leads Minnesota in slugging percentage (.408) thanks to 37 extra-base hits. He's batting .255 with an on-base percentage of .327.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average ranks him 84th, his on-base percentage 80th, and his slugging percentage 93rd.

Brooks Lee has collected 104 base hits, an OBP of .291 and a slugging percentage of .375 this season.

Royce Lewis has been key for Minnesota with 73 hits, an OBP of .293 plus a slugging percentage of .406.

Lewis takes a three-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .238 with a double, two home runs, a walk and four RBIs.

Angels Player Leaders

Taylor Ward is hitting .224 with 30 doubles, two triples, 30 home runs and 71 walks. He's slugging .462 with an on-base percentage of .316.

He ranks 140th in batting average, 101st in on-base percentage and 47th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the majors.

Jo Adell has collected 114 hits to pace his team. He has a batting average of .243 while slugging .507 with an on-base percentage of .303.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average puts him 105th, his on-base percentage ranks 122nd, and he is 16th in slugging.

Zach Neto has a .473 slugging percentage, which leads the Angels.

Mike Trout leads his team with a .365 on-base percentage.

Twins vs Angels Head to Head

9/8/2025: 12-3 MIN (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

12-3 MIN (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 4/27/2025: 5-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

5-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 4/26/2025: 5-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

5-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/25/2025: 11-4 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

11-4 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 9/11/2024: 6-4 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

6-4 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 9/10/2024: 10-5 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

10-5 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215) 9/9/2024: 6-2 LAA (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

6-2 LAA (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 4/28/2024: 11-5 MIN (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

11-5 MIN (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 4/27/2024: 16-5 MIN (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

16-5 MIN (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/26/2024: 5-3 MIN (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

