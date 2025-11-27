Tulsa vs UAB Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 14 2025

The Saturday slate in college football includes a matchup between the Tulsa Golden Hurricane and the UAB Blazers.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about NCAA football betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Tulsa vs UAB Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Tulsa: (-334) | UAB: (+265)

Tulsa: (-334) | UAB: (+265) Spread: Tulsa: -8.5 (-110) | UAB: +8.5 (-110)

Tulsa: -8.5 (-110) | UAB: +8.5 (-110) Total: 58.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Tulsa vs UAB Betting Trends

Tulsa has six wins in 11 games against the spread this season.

There have been four Tulsa games (of 11) that hit the over this season.

UAB has beaten the spread three times in 11 games.

UAB's ATS record as 8.5-point underdogs or greater is 3-3.

Of 11 UAB games so far this season, six have hit the over.

Tulsa vs UAB Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Golden Hurricane win (70.1%)

Tulsa vs UAB Point Spread

Tulsa is a 8.5-point favorite against UAB. Tulsa is -110 to cover the spread, and UAB is -110.

Tulsa vs UAB Over/Under

The over/under for the Tulsa versus UAB game on Nov. 29 has been set at 58.5, with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under.

Tulsa vs UAB Moneyline

Tulsa is the favorite, -334 on the moneyline, while UAB is a +265 underdog.

Tulsa vs. UAB Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Tulsa 23.1 104 28.7 95 53.6 11 UAB 26.0 81 39.5 135 61.3 11

Tulsa vs. UAB Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 29, 2025

Saturday, November 29, 2025 Game time: 3 p.m. ET

3 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma

Tulsa, Oklahoma Stadium: Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth Tulsa vs. UAB analysis on FanDuel Research.