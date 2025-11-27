FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Tulsa vs UAB Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 14 2025

Data Skrive
The Saturday slate in college football includes a matchup between the Tulsa Golden Hurricane and the UAB Blazers.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about NCAA football betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Tulsa vs UAB Odds & Spread

  • All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: Tulsa: (-334) | UAB: (+265)
  • Spread: Tulsa: -8.5 (-110) | UAB: +8.5 (-110)
  • Total: 58.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Tulsa vs UAB Betting Trends

  • Tulsa has six wins in 11 games against the spread this season.
  • There have been four Tulsa games (of 11) that hit the over this season.
  • UAB has beaten the spread three times in 11 games.
  • UAB's ATS record as 8.5-point underdogs or greater is 3-3.
  • Of 11 UAB games so far this season, six have hit the over.

Tulsa vs UAB Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Golden Hurricane win (70.1%)

Tulsa vs UAB Point Spread

Tulsa is a 8.5-point favorite against UAB. Tulsa is -110 to cover the spread, and UAB is -110.

Tulsa vs UAB Over/Under

The over/under for the Tulsa versus UAB game on Nov. 29 has been set at 58.5, with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under.

Tulsa vs UAB Moneyline

Tulsa is the favorite, -334 on the moneyline, while UAB is a +265 underdog.

Tulsa vs. UAB Points Insights

Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
Tulsa23.110428.79553.611
UAB26.08139.513561.311

Tulsa vs. UAB Game Info

  • Game day: Saturday, November 29, 2025
  • Game time: 3 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: ESPN+
  • Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma
  • Stadium: Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium

Check out even more in-depth Tulsa vs. UAB analysis on FanDuel Research.

