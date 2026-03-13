Tulsa vs North Texas College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for AAC Tournament

The No. 6 seed North Texas Mean Green (19-13, 9-9 AAC) will play in the AAC tournament against the No. 3 seed Tulsa Golden Hurricane (25-6, 13-5 AAC) on Friday at Legacy Arena at BJCC, starting at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Tulsa vs. North Texas Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, March 13, 2026

Friday, March 13, 2026 Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Birmingham, Alabama

Birmingham, Alabama Arena: Legacy Arena at BJCC

Tulsa vs. North Texas Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Tulsa win (75.6%)

Tulsa is a 7.5-point favorite against North Texas on Friday and the over/under has been set at 143.5 points. Here's a few betting insights and trends if you are planning on making a wager on the matchup.

Tulsa vs. North Texas: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Tulsa has put together a 15-13-0 ATS record so far this year.

North Texas is 16-14-0 ATS this season.

Tulsa covers the spread when it is a 7.5-point favorite or more 45.5% of the time. That's more often than North Texas covers as an underdog of 7.5 or more (33.3%).

The Golden Hurricane own a better record against the spread at home (7-6-0) than they do in away games (4-7-0).

This season, the Mean Green are 6-8-0 at home against the spread (.429 winning percentage). On the road, they are 7-5-0 ATS (.583).

Tulsa has beaten the spread eight times in 17 conference games.

North Texas' AAC record against the spread is 10-9-0.

Tulsa vs. North Texas: Moneyline Betting Stats

Tulsa has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 22 games this year and has walked away with the win 19 times (86.4%) in those games.

The Golden Hurricane have a win-loss record of 12-1 when favored by -295 or better by bookmakers this year.

North Texas is 7-8 in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 46.7% of those games).

The Mean Green have played in six games as a moneyline underdog with odds of +235 or longer without claiming a victory.

Tulsa has an implied victory probability of 74.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Tulsa vs. North Texas Head-to-Head Comparison

Tulsa's +422 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 13.6 points per game) is a result of scoring 86.0 points per game (15th in college basketball) while allowing 72.4 per contest (133rd in college basketball).

David Green's 16.5 points per game lead Tulsa and are 185th in college basketball.

North Texas puts up 70.5 points per game (292nd in college basketball) while giving up 66.7 per outing (27th in college basketball). It has a +122 scoring differential and outscores opponents by 3.8 points per game.

Je'Shawn Stevenson's team-leading 17.3 points per game rank him 134th in the country.

The Golden Hurricane rank 95th in college basketball at 33.5 rebounds per game. That's 5.3 more than the 28.2 their opponents average.

Green leads the team with 4.6 rebounds per game (755th in college basketball action).

The Mean Green pull down 31.7 rebounds per game (200th in college basketball) while allowing 30.4 per contest to opponents. They outrebound opponents by 1.3 boards per game.

Dylan Arnett leads the team with 5.8 rebounds per game (326th in college basketball).

Tulsa ranks third in college basketball by averaging 110.7 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is 126th in college basketball, allowing 93.2 points per 100 possessions.

The Mean Green average 92.6 points per 100 possessions on offense (298th in college basketball), and concede 87.6 points per 100 possessions (34th in college basketball).

