NCAAF

2023 Tulsa Football Odds and Schedule

Data Skrive
2023 Tulsa Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 6:57 AM

The Tulsa Golden Hurricane's 2023 record sits at 3-3. Check out their full schedule and results in the article below.

Tulsa 2023 Schedule

Week
Opponent
Date
Score
Favorite
Total
1UAPBAugust 31W 42-7Golden Hurricane (-40.5)52.5
2@ WashingtonSeptember 9L 43-10Huskies (-33.5)66.5
3OklahomaSeptember 16L 66-17Sooners (-28.5)58.5
4@ Northern IllinoisSeptember 23W 22-14Huskies (-3.5)54.5
5TempleSeptember 28W 48-26Golden Hurricane (-3.5)55.5
6@ Florida AtlanticOctober 7L 20-17Owls (-2.5)54.5
8RiceOctober 19-Golden Hurricane (-3.5)56
View Full Table

Tulsa Last Game

The Golden Hurricane get ready for their next game following a 20-17 loss to the Florida Atlantic Owls in their last game. Cardell Williams threw for 115 yards, with no touchdowns and two interceptions on 10-of-20 passing (50.0%) for the Cane in that game versus the Owls. He also tacked on seven carries for 50 yards and one rushing touchdown. In the ground game, Tahj Gary took 11 carries for 53 yards (4.8 yards per carry). Kamdyn Benjamin led the receiving charge against the Owls, hauling in three passes for 46 yards.

Tulsa Betting Insights

  • Tulsa has been the moneyline favorite only one other time so far this season, a game they won.
