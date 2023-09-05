2023 Tulsa Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 6:57 AM

The Tulsa Golden Hurricane's 2023 record sits at 3-3. Check out their full schedule and results in the article below.

Tulsa 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 UAPB August 31 W 42-7 Golden Hurricane (-40.5) 52.5 2 @ Washington September 9 L 43-10 Huskies (-33.5) 66.5 3 Oklahoma September 16 L 66-17 Sooners (-28.5) 58.5 4 @ Northern Illinois September 23 W 22-14 Huskies (-3.5) 54.5 5 Temple September 28 W 48-26 Golden Hurricane (-3.5) 55.5 6 @ Florida Atlantic October 7 L 20-17 Owls (-2.5) 54.5 8 Rice October 19 - Golden Hurricane (-3.5) 56 View Full Table

Tulsa Last Game

The Golden Hurricane get ready for their next game following a 20-17 loss to the Florida Atlantic Owls in their last game. Cardell Williams threw for 115 yards, with no touchdowns and two interceptions on 10-of-20 passing (50.0%) for the Cane in that game versus the Owls. He also tacked on seven carries for 50 yards and one rushing touchdown. In the ground game, Tahj Gary took 11 carries for 53 yards (4.8 yards per carry). Kamdyn Benjamin led the receiving charge against the Owls, hauling in three passes for 46 yards.

Tulsa Betting Insights

Tulsa has been the moneyline favorite only one other time so far this season, a game they won.

