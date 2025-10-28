Tulane vs UTSA Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 10 2025

The Tulane Green Wave are among the college football teams in action on Thursday, up against the UTSA Roadrunners.

Tulane vs UTSA Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Tulane: (-174) | UTSA: (+146)

Tulane: (-174) | UTSA: (+146) Spread: Tulane: -3.5 (-114) | UTSA: +3.5 (-106)

Tulane: -3.5 (-114) | UTSA: +3.5 (-106) Total: 55.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Tulane vs UTSA Betting Trends

Tulane has covered the spread four times in seven games.

As 3.5-point favorites or more, Tulane is 3-2 against the spread.

Tulane has had two games (out of seven) hit the over this year.

UTSA's record against the spread in 2025 is 3-4-0.

As a 3.5-point underdog or more, UTSA has one win ATS (1-1) this year.

Of seven UTSA games so far this year, five have hit the over.

Tulane vs UTSA Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Green Wave win (59.4%)

Tulane vs UTSA Point Spread

UTSA is a 3.5-point underdog against Tulane. UTSA is -106 to cover the spread, and Tulane is -114.

Tulane vs UTSA Over/Under

The Tulane-UTSA matchup on Oct. 30 has been given an over/under of 55.5 points. The over is -110 and the under is -110.

Tulane vs UTSA Moneyline

Tulane is a -174 favorite on the moneyline, while UTSA is a +146 underdog.

Tulane vs. UTSA Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Tulane 25.9 96 22.3 38 51.6 7 UTSA 32.0 66 30.9 94 58.9 7

Tulane vs. UTSA Game Info

Game day: Thursday, October 30, 2025

Thursday, October 30, 2025 Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Stadium: Alamodome

