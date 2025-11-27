Tulane vs Charlotte Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 14 2025

On Saturday in college football, the Tulane Green Wave are playing the Charlotte 49ers.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA football odds and spreads you need to know.

Tulane vs Charlotte Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Tulane: (-10000) | Charlotte: (+2800)

Tulane: (-10000) | Charlotte: (+2800) Spread: Tulane: -29.5 (-115) | Charlotte: +29.5 (-105)

Tulane: -29.5 (-115) | Charlotte: +29.5 (-105) Total: 52.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Tulane vs Charlotte Betting Trends

Tulane is 6-5-0 against the spread this year.

This season, four of Tulane's 11 games have gone over the point total.

Charlotte has beaten the spread four times in 11 games.

Charlotte has covered every time (2-0) as a 29.5-point or greater underdog this season.

Charlotte has seen six of its 11 games go over the point total.

Tulane vs Charlotte Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Green Wave win (97.1%)

Tulane vs Charlotte Point Spread

Charlotte is an underdog by 29.5 points against Tulane. Charlotte is -105 to cover the spread, and Tulane is -115.

Tulane vs Charlotte Over/Under

A combined point total of 52.5 has been set for Tulane-Charlotte on Nov. 29, with the over at -115 and the under at -105.

Tulane vs Charlotte Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Charlotte-Tulane, Charlotte is the underdog at +2800, and Tulane is -10000.

Tulane vs. Charlotte Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Tulane 28.8 57 24.8 68 53.1 11 Charlotte 15.6 131 37.2 133 53.3 11

Tulane vs. Charlotte Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 29, 2025

Saturday, November 29, 2025 Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Stadium: Yulman Stadium

