Tua Tagovailoa Fantasy Football Week 4: Stats and Projections vs. Jets

In Week 4 (Monday at 7:15 p.m. ET), QB Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins will meet the New York Jets, who have the 14th-ranked passing defense in the league (207.3 yards allowed per game).

More stats and info can be found below, so check it out.

Tua Tagovailoa Week 4 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Miami Dolphins vs. New York Jets

Miami Dolphins vs. New York Jets Game Date: September 29, 2025

September 29, 2025 Game Time: 7:15 p.m.

7:15 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 14.4

14.4 Projected Passing Yards: 236.42

236.42 Projected Passing TDs: 1.54

1.54 Projected Rushing Yards: 4.62

4.62 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.05

Tagovailoa Fantasy Performance

Among players at the QB position, Tagovailoa is currently the 24th-ranked player in fantasy (48th overall), with 36.7 total fantasy points (12.2 per game).

Last week against the Buffalo Bills, Tagovailoa connected on 64.7% of his passes for 146 yards, with two touchdowns and one interception with 10 rushing yards on the ground, good for 12.8 fantasy points.

Jets Defensive Performance

New York is yet to allow someone to throw for more than 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Jets have allowed at least one passing TD to two opposing QBs this year.

New York has allowed one player to throw for two or more touchdowns in a game this year.

The Jets have given up three or more passing TDs to one opposing QB this year.

No player has recorded more than 100 yards receiving in a game versus New York this year.

The Jets have allowed five players to catch a touchdown pass versus them this season.

No player has caught more than one TD pass against New York this year.

The Jets have given up more than 100 yards rushing to one player this season.

A total of two players have rushed for at least one touchdown against New York this year.

The Jets have given up at least two rushing TDs to one player this year.

