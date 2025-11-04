Tua Tagovailoa Fantasy Football Week 10: Stats and Projections vs. Bills

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will be up against the second-ranked passing defense of the Buffalo Bills (169.9 yards conceded per game) in Week 10, at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

With Tagovailoa's next game against the Bills, should you think about him for your DFS roster? See below for more stats and information.

Tua Tagovailoa Week 10 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Miami Dolphins vs. Buffalo Bills

Miami Dolphins vs. Buffalo Bills Game Date: November 9, 2025

November 9, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 12.8

12.8 Projected Passing Yards: 221.32

221.32 Projected Passing TDs: 1.37

1.37 Projected Rushing Yards: 3.86

3.86 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.03

Tagovailoa Fantasy Performance

With 113.0 fantasy points in 2025 (12.6 per game), Tagovailoa is the 22nd-ranked player at the QB position and 32nd among all players.

Through his last three games, Tagovailoa has completed 57-of-89 throws for 566 yards, with four passing touchdowns and four interceptions, resulting in 31.3 total fantasy points (10.4 per game). With his legs, he's added seven rushing yards on four attempts.

Tagovailoa has put up 60.6 fantasy points (12.1 per game) in his last five games, completing 105-of-157 throws for 1,027 yards, with eight touchdowns and seven interceptions. He's added 16 rushing yards on six carries.

The high point of Tagovailoa's season as a fantasy producer came against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 8, as he tallied 24.2 fantasy points by passing for 205 yards and four passing touchdowns with zero picks.

From a fantasy standpoint, Tua Tagovailoa stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 7 against the Cleveland Browns, throwing for 100 yards and zero touchdowns with three interceptions with six yards on three attempts on the ground (-1.4 fantasy points).

Bills Defensive Performance

Not a single QB has posted more than 300 yards passing in a game versus Buffalo this year.

The Bills have allowed five players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

Buffalo has allowed two players to throw for at least two TDs in a game this season.

The Bills have not given up more than two passing touchdowns to any opposing quarterbacks this year.

Buffalo has given up more than 100 yards receiving to three players this year.

A total of Seven players have hauled in a touchdown pass versus the Bills this year.

Buffalo has not allowed more than one TD catch to an opposing player this year.

Two players have put up more than 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Bills this season.

A total of 10 players have run for at least one touchdown against Buffalo this season.

The Bills have allowed two players to score more than one rushing TD in a game this year.

