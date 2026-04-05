Mariners vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 5

Odds updated as of 3:21 p.m.

The Seattle Mariners versus the Los Angeles Angels is on the MLB schedule for Sunday.

All the info you need to make smart bets on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Mariners vs Angels Game Info

Seattle Mariners (4-5) vs. Los Angeles Angels (4-5)

Date: Sunday, April 5, 2026

Sunday, April 5, 2026 Time: 4:07 p.m. ET

4:07 p.m. ET Venue: Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California Coverage: FDSW and Mariners.TV

Mariners vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SEA: (-156) | LAA: (+132)

SEA: (-156) | LAA: (+132) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+102) | LAA: +1.5 (-122)

SEA: -1.5 (+102) | LAA: +1.5 (-122) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

Mariners vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Luis Castillo (Mariners) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs George Klassen (Angels) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The probable starters are Luis Castillo for the Mariners and George Klassen for the Angels. Castillo helped his team cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. Castillo has yet to start a game this season when his team was the moneyline favorite. Klassen never pitched as a moneyline underdog a season ago.

Mariners vs Angels Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mariners win (66%)

Mariners vs Angels Moneyline

Los Angeles is the underdog, +132 on the moneyline, while Seattle is a -156 favorite despite being on the road.

Mariners vs Angels Spread

The Angels are hosting the Mariners, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Angels are +102 to cover the spread, and the Mariners are -122.

Mariners vs Angels Over/Under

Mariners versus Angels, on April 5, has an over/under of 9.5, with the over being -108 and the under -112.

Bet on Seattle Mariners vs. Los Angeles Angels on FanDuel today!

Mariners vs Angels Betting Trends

The Mariners have come away with three wins in the seven contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Seattle has come away with a win two times in five chances when named as a favorite of at least -156 on the moneyline.

The Mariners and their opponents have gone over in four of their nine games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Mariners are 4-5-0 against the spread in their nine games that had a posted line this season.

The Angels have won four of the nine games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (44.4%).

Los Angeles is 2-4 (winning just 33.3% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +132 or longer.

The Angels have played in nine games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total three times (3-6-0).

The Angels have collected a 4-5-0 record against the spread this season (covering 44.4% of the time).

Mariners Player Leaders

Brendan Donovan leads Seattle with 10 hits and an OBP of .485, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .667. He's batting .370.

Among all qualifying hitters, he ranks 12th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks seventh, and he is 12th in slugging.

Randy Arozarena is batting .281 with three doubles and six walks, while slugging .375 with an on-base percentage of .410.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks 59th in batting average, 31st in on-base percentage and 98th in slugging percentage.

Arozarena has picked up at least one hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is batting .263 with a double and a walk.

Dominic Canzone is batting .278 with a .667 slugging percentage and three RBI this year.

Luke Raley has been key for Seattle with five hits, an OBP of .250 plus a slugging percentage of .609.

Angels Player Leaders

Zach Neto has accumulated eight hits with a .529 slugging percentage, both team-high numbers for the Angels. He's batting .235 and with an on-base percentage of .366.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, his batting average places him 104th, his on-base percentage is 67th, and he is 39th in slugging.

Mike Trout's .439 on-base percentage paces his team. He has a batting average of .207 while slugging .414.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 126th in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage and 80th in slugging percentage.

Nolan Schanuel has racked up a team-high .469 slugging percentage.

Oswald Peraza has a double, a home run and two walks while hitting .259.

Mariners vs Angels Head to Head

4/4/2026: 1-0 LAA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

1-0 LAA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 4/3/2026: 3-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

3-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 9/14/2025: 11-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

11-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 9/13/2025: 5-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)

5-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200) 9/12/2025: 2-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

2-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 9/11/2025: 7-6 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

7-6 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 7/27/2025: 4-1 LAA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

4-1 LAA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 7/26/2025: 7-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

7-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 7/25/2025: 3-2 LAA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

3-2 LAA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/24/2025: 4-2 SEA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

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