Giants vs Mets Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 5
Odds updated as of 3:21 p.m.
The Sunday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the San Francisco Giants and the New York Mets.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Giants vs Mets Game Info
- San Francisco Giants (3-6) vs. New York Mets (5-4)
- Date: Sunday, April 5, 2026
- Time: 4:05 p.m. ET
- Venue: Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California
- Coverage: NBCS-BA and SNY
Giants vs Mets Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: SF: (-116) | NYM: (-102)
- Spread: SF: +1.5 (-196) | NYM: -1.5 (+162)
- Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)
Giants vs Mets Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Logan Webb (Giants) - 1-1, 7.36 ERA vs Kodai Senga (Mets) - 0-1, 3.00 ERA
The Giants will give the ball to Logan Webb (1-1, 7.36 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Mets will turn to Kodai Senga (0-1, 3.00 ERA). Webb has a record of 1-1-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Webb's team won his only start as a favorite this season. Senga has started just one game with a set spread, which the Mets failed to cover. The Mets have not been the underdog on the moneyline when Senga starts this season.
Giants vs Mets Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Giants win (57.1%)
Giants vs Mets Moneyline
- The Giants vs Mets moneyline has San Francisco as a -116 favorite, while New York is a -102 underdog on the road.
Giants vs Mets Spread
- The Mets are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Giants. The Mets are +162 to cover, while the Giants are -196 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.
Giants vs Mets Over/Under
- A total of 7.5 runs has been set for the Giants-Mets contest on April 5, with the over available at -115 and the under at -105.
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Giants vs Mets Betting Trends
- The Giants have split the two match ups they have played as odds-on favorites this season.
- San Francisco has been listed as a favorite of -116 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.
- Contests with the Giants have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in four of nine chances this season.
- The Giants are 2-7-0 against the spread in their nine games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.
- The Mets have been the moneyline underdog only one other time so far this season, a game they won.
- New York has never played a game this season with moneyline odds of -102 or longer.
- The Mets have played in nine games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total four times (4-5-0).
- The Mets have a 5-4-0 record against the spread this season (covering 55.6% of the time).
Giants Player Leaders
- Luis Arraez leads San Francisco with 10 hits and an OBP of .289, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .361. He's batting .278.
- Among qualifying hitters, he is 66th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 131st, and he is 106th in slugging.
- Jung Hoo Lee is hitting .172 with three doubles and five walks. He's slugging .276 with an on-base percentage of .286.
- He ranks 160th in batting average, 132nd in on-base percentage and 145th in slugging among qualifying hitters.
- Matt Chapman has collected seven base hits, an OBP of .263 and a slugging percentage of .314 this season.
- Willy Adames has been key for San Francisco with seven hits, an OBP of .270 plus a slugging percentage of .353.
Mets Player Leaders
- Luis Robert has a team-best .455 on-base percentage. He's batting .280 and slugging .400.
- Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, his batting average is 62nd, his on-base percentage ranks 15th, and he is 87th in slugging.
- Juan Soto has racked up 11 hits while slugging .516. Both lead his team. He has a batting average of .355 with an on-base percentage of .412.
- Including all qualifying players, he is 17th in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage and 44th in slugging percentage.
- Francisco Alvarez is hitting .286 with a double, three home runs and two walks.
- Francisco Lindor is batting .156 with two triples and 10 walks.
Giants vs Mets Head to Head
- 4/4/2026: 9-0 NYM (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 4/3/2026: 10-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)
- 4/2/2026: 7-2 SF (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)
- 8/3/2025: 12-4 SF (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)
- 8/2/2025: 12-6 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)
- 8/1/2025: 4-3 SF (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)
- 7/27/2025: 5-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)
- 7/26/2025: 2-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)
- 7/25/2025: 8-1 NYM (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
- 5/26/2024: 4-3 NYM (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
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