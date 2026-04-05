Giants vs Mets Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 5

Odds updated as of 3:21 p.m.

The Sunday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the San Francisco Giants and the New York Mets.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Giants vs Mets Game Info

San Francisco Giants (3-6) vs. New York Mets (5-4)

Date: Sunday, April 5, 2026

Sunday, April 5, 2026 Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Venue: Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California

Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California Coverage: NBCS-BA and SNY

Giants vs Mets Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SF: (-116) | NYM: (-102)

SF: (-116) | NYM: (-102) Spread: SF: +1.5 (-196) | NYM: -1.5 (+162)

SF: +1.5 (-196) | NYM: -1.5 (+162) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Giants vs Mets Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Logan Webb (Giants) - 1-1, 7.36 ERA vs Kodai Senga (Mets) - 0-1, 3.00 ERA

The Giants will give the ball to Logan Webb (1-1, 7.36 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Mets will turn to Kodai Senga (0-1, 3.00 ERA). Webb has a record of 1-1-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Webb's team won his only start as a favorite this season. Senga has started just one game with a set spread, which the Mets failed to cover. The Mets have not been the underdog on the moneyline when Senga starts this season.

Giants vs Mets Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Giants win (57.1%)

Giants vs Mets Moneyline

The Giants vs Mets moneyline has San Francisco as a -116 favorite, while New York is a -102 underdog on the road.

Giants vs Mets Spread

The Mets are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Giants. The Mets are +162 to cover, while the Giants are -196 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Giants vs Mets Over/Under

A total of 7.5 runs has been set for the Giants-Mets contest on April 5, with the over available at -115 and the under at -105.

Bet on San Francisco Giants vs. New York Mets on FanDuel today!

Giants vs Mets Betting Trends

The Giants have split the two match ups they have played as odds-on favorites this season.

San Francisco has been listed as a favorite of -116 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

Contests with the Giants have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in four of nine chances this season.

The Giants are 2-7-0 against the spread in their nine games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Mets have been the moneyline underdog only one other time so far this season, a game they won.

New York has never played a game this season with moneyline odds of -102 or longer.

The Mets have played in nine games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total four times (4-5-0).

The Mets have a 5-4-0 record against the spread this season (covering 55.6% of the time).

Giants Player Leaders

Luis Arraez leads San Francisco with 10 hits and an OBP of .289, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .361. He's batting .278.

Among qualifying hitters, he is 66th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 131st, and he is 106th in slugging.

Jung Hoo Lee is hitting .172 with three doubles and five walks. He's slugging .276 with an on-base percentage of .286.

He ranks 160th in batting average, 132nd in on-base percentage and 145th in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Matt Chapman has collected seven base hits, an OBP of .263 and a slugging percentage of .314 this season.

Willy Adames has been key for San Francisco with seven hits, an OBP of .270 plus a slugging percentage of .353.

Mets Player Leaders

Luis Robert has a team-best .455 on-base percentage. He's batting .280 and slugging .400.

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, his batting average is 62nd, his on-base percentage ranks 15th, and he is 87th in slugging.

Juan Soto has racked up 11 hits while slugging .516. Both lead his team. He has a batting average of .355 with an on-base percentage of .412.

Including all qualifying players, he is 17th in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage and 44th in slugging percentage.

Francisco Alvarez is hitting .286 with a double, three home runs and two walks.

Francisco Lindor is batting .156 with two triples and 10 walks.

Giants vs Mets Head to Head

4/4/2026: 9-0 NYM (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

9-0 NYM (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/3/2026: 10-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

10-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 4/2/2026: 7-2 SF (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

7-2 SF (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 8/3/2025: 12-4 SF (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

12-4 SF (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 8/2/2025: 12-6 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

12-6 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 8/1/2025: 4-3 SF (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

4-3 SF (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 7/27/2025: 5-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

5-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 7/26/2025: 2-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

2-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 7/25/2025: 8-1 NYM (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

8-1 NYM (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/26/2024: 4-3 NYM (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

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