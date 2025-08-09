Tua Tagovailoa 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Entering the 2025 season, Tua Tagovailoa is the 21st-ranked quarterback (by average fantasy draft position), after the Miami Dolphins player was 21st among all QBs in fantasy points last year, with 181.5. For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, see below.

Tua Tagovailoa Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Tagovailoa's fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2024 Fantasy Points 181.5 45 21 2025 Projected Fantasy Points 237.3 27 24

Tua Tagovailoa 2024 Game-by-Game

Tagovailoa picked up 28.5 fantasy points -- 29-of-40 (72.5%), 317 yards, 4 TDs, 0 INTs -- in his best game of the season (Week 12 versus the New England Patriots). Look at the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Pass Comp/Att Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush TDs Week 1 Jaguars 18.6 23-for-37 338 1 0 0 Week 2 Bills 5.5 17-for-25 145 1 3 0 Week 8 Cardinals 14.7 28-for-38 234 1 0 0 Week 9 @Bills 17.5 25-for-28 231 2 0 0 Week 10 @Rams 8.2 20-for-28 207 1 1 0 Week 11 Raiders 23.5 28-for-36 288 3 0 0 Week 12 Patriots 28.5 29-for-40 317 4 0 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins Receiving Corps

Tagovailoa collected 2,867 passing yards (260.6 per game) with a 72.9% completion percentage last year (291-of-399), while throwing for 19 touchdowns with seven interceptions. Below is a glance at how several of Tagovailoa's potential targets for the upcoming slate performed in 2024:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Tyreek Hill 123 81 959 6 18 Jaylen Waddle 83 58 744 2 10 De'Von Achane 87 78 592 6 14

