NFL

Tua Tagovailoa 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Tua Tagovailoa 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Entering the 2025 season, Tua Tagovailoa is the 21st-ranked quarterback (by average fantasy draft position), after the Miami Dolphins player was 21st among all QBs in fantasy points last year, with 181.5. For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, see below.

Tua Tagovailoa Key Fantasy Stats

Tua Tagovailoa Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Tagovailoa's fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2024 Fantasy Points181.54521
2025 Projected Fantasy Points237.32724

Tua Tagovailoa 2024 Game-by-Game

Tagovailoa picked up 28.5 fantasy points -- 29-of-40 (72.5%), 317 yards, 4 TDs, 0 INTs -- in his best game of the season (Week 12 versus the New England Patriots). Look at the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Pass Comp/Att
Pass Yards
Pass TDs
INTs
Rush TDs
Week 1Jaguars18.623-for-37338100
Week 2Bills5.517-for-25145130
Week 8Cardinals14.728-for-38234100
Week 9@Bills17.525-for-28231200
Week 10@Rams8.220-for-28207110
Week 11Raiders23.528-for-36288300
Week 12Patriots28.529-for-40317400

Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins Receiving Corps

Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins Receiving Corps

Tagovailoa collected 2,867 passing yards (260.6 per game) with a 72.9% completion percentage last year (291-of-399), while throwing for 19 touchdowns with seven interceptions. Below is a glance at how several of Tagovailoa's potential targets for the upcoming slate performed in 2024:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Tyreek Hill12381959618
Jaylen Waddle8358744210
De'Von Achane8778592614

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Want more data and analysis on Tua Tagovailoa? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

