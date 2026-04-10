Rockets vs. Timberwolves Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 10

Rockets vs. Timberwolves Game Info

Date: Friday, April 10, 2026

Friday, April 10, 2026 Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

9:30 p.m. ET Venue: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas Coverage: Amazon Prime Video, SCHN, FDSN, and KARE 11

The Houston Rockets (51-29) are big, 10.5-point favorites as they attempt to continue an eight-game win streak when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves (47-33) on Friday, April 10, 2026 at Toyota Center. The contest airs at 9:30 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime Video, SCHN, FDSN, and KARE 11. The matchup has an over/under set at 221.5 points.

Rockets vs. Timberwolves Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Rockets -10.5 221.5 -450 +350

Rockets vs. Timberwolves Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rockets win (57%)

Rockets vs. Timberwolves Betting Trends

The Rockets have covered the spread 34 times in 80 games with a set spread.

The Timberwolves have 36 wins against the spread in 80 games this season.

This season, Rockets games have hit the over 37 times.

Timberwolves games this year have eclipsed the over/under 35 times in 80 opportunities (43.8%).

Against the spread, Houston has performed worse when playing at home, covering 15 times in 39 home games, and 19 times in 41 road games.

The Rockets have gone over the total less consistently when playing at home, hitting the over in 14 of 39 home matchups (35.9%). On the road, they have hit the over in 23 of 41 games (56.1%).

Minnesota has been better against the spread away (19-21-0) than at home (17-23-0) this year.

Timberwolves games have gone above the over/under less frequently at home (13 times out of 40) than on the road (22 of 40) this year.

Rockets Leaders

Kevin Durant is averaging 25.9 points, 4.7 assists and 5.4 rebounds.

Alperen Sengun averages 20.3 points, 8.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists.

Amen Thompson averages 18 points, 7.8 boards and 5.3 assists, shooting 52.8% from the floor.

Jabari Smith Jr. is averaging 15.8 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists.

Reed Sheppard is averaging 13.5 points, 2.9 boards and 3.4 assists.

Timberwolves Leaders

Julius Randle's numbers on the season are 21.1 points, 6.7 boards and 5 assists per game. He is also sinking 48.1% of his shots from the field and 31.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.4 triples.

The Timberwolves are receiving 28.9 points, 5 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game from Anthony Edwards.

The Timberwolves are receiving 13.6 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game from Naz Reid.

Per game, Donte DiVincenzo gives the Timberwolves 12.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.9 assists, plus 1.3 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Jaden McDaniels averages 14.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists. He is making 51.8% of his shots from the field and 41.7% from 3-point range, with 1.4 treys per contest.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.