Knicks vs. Raptors Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 10

Knicks vs. Raptors Game Info

Date: Friday, April 10, 2026

Friday, April 10, 2026 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York Coverage: MSG and TSN

The New York Knicks (52-28) will try to continue a four-game winning streak when they host the Toronto Raptors (45-35) on Friday, April 10, 2026 at Madison Square Garden as 6.5-point favorites. The matchup airs at 7:30 p.m. ET on MSG and TSN. The point total for the matchup is set at 219.5.

Knicks vs. Raptors Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Knicks -6.5 219.5 -275 +225

Knicks vs. Raptors Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Knicks win (70.8%)

Knicks vs. Raptors Betting Trends

The Knicks are 40-39-1 against the spread this season.

The Raptors have 41 wins against the spread in 80 games this season.

Games involving the Knicks have hit the over 37 times this season.

Raptors games this season have gone over the point total 32 times in 80 opportunities (40%).

New York has done a better job covering the spread when playing at home (25-13-0) than it has in road tilts (15-26-1).

In home games, the Knicks exceed the over/under 50% of the time (19 of 38 games). They've hit the over in 42.9% of road games (18 of 42 contests).

Against the spread, Toronto has had better results away (22-18-0) than at home (19-21-0).

Raptors games have gone above the over/under more often at home (18 times out of 40) than away (14 of 40) this year.

Knicks Leaders

Jalen Brunson is averaging 26 points, 6.9 assists and 3.3 boards.

Karl-Anthony Towns averages 20 points, 11.9 boards and 3 assists.

Mikal Bridges averages 14.6 points, 3.9 boards and 3.8 assists.

OG Anunoby's numbers on the season are 16.9 points, 5.2 boards and 2.2 assists per contest, shooting 48.5% from the floor and 38.9% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.4 made treys.

Josh Hart's numbers on the season are 12.1 points, 7.4 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game, shooting 51% from the field and 41.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.5 made 3-pointers.

Raptors Leaders

Scottie Barnes' numbers on the season are 18.1 points, 7.5 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game. He is also sinking 50.5% of his shots from the floor.

The Raptors are receiving 21.5 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game from Brandon Ingram.

The Raptors are getting 16.6 points, 4.1 boards and 5.9 assists per game from Immanuel Quickley.

The Raptors are receiving 19.1 points, 5.3 boards and 3.3 assists per game from RJ Barrett.

The Raptors are getting 11.1 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game from Sandro Mamukelashvili.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

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