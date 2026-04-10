Nuggets vs. Thunder Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 10

Nuggets vs. Thunder Game Info

Date: Friday, April 10, 2026

Friday, April 10, 2026 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: ALT and FDSOK

The Oklahoma City Thunder (64-16) will attempt to continue a seven-game winning streak when they visit the Denver Nuggets (52-28) at 9 p.m. ET on Friday, April 10, 2026 as 11.5-point underdogs. The Nuggets have won 10 games in a row. The over/under in the matchup is 231.5.

Nuggets vs. Thunder Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Nuggets -11.5 231.5 -549 +410

Nuggets vs. Thunder Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Thunder win (52.9%)

Nuggets vs. Thunder Betting Trends

The Nuggets have put together a 42-38-0 record against the spread this season.

The Thunder have 39 wins against the spread in 80 games this year.

Nuggets games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 50 times this season.

Thunder games this year have gone over the total in 43 of 80 opportunities (53.8%).

Against the spread, Denver has performed worse at home, covering 19 times in 40 home games, and 23 times in 40 road games.

In home games, the Nuggets eclipse the total 55% of the time (22 of 40 games). They hit the over more consistently in away games, going over the total in 70% of games (28 of 40).

This year, Oklahoma City is 19-22-0 at home against the spread (.463 winning percentage). On the road, it is 20-18-1 ATS (.513).

Thunder games have finished above the over/under less often at home (21 times out of 41) than on the road (22 of 39) this year.

Nuggets Leaders

Nikola Jokic is averaging 27.8 points, 10.9 assists and 12.9 rebounds.

Jamal Murray's numbers on the season are 25.4 points, 4.4 boards and 7.1 assists per contest, shooting 48.3% from the floor and 43.5% from beyond the arc (seventh in NBA), with an average of 3.3 made 3-pointers (fifth in NBA).

Tim Hardaway Jr. averages 13.5 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists.

Bruce Brown is averaging 7.8 points, 3.8 boards and 2 assists. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.3 blocked shots.

Cameron Johnson is averaging 12.2 points, 2.4 assists and 3.8 boards.

Thunder Leaders

Luguentz Dort averages 8.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists. He is also draining 38.7% of his shots from the floor and 34.4% from 3-point range, with 1.9 triples per game.

The Thunder are receiving 9.4 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game from Aaron Wiggins.

The Thunder are receiving 8.2 points, 2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game from Jared McCain.

The Thunder are getting 6.2 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game from Kenrich Williams.

Nikola Topic averages 2.5 points, 1.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists. He is sinking 34.8% of his shots from the floor.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

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