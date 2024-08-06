2024 Troy Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 6:46 AM

This season, the Troy Trojans have put up a record of 0-2. Below, you can check out their full 2024 schedule and results.

Troy 2024 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 Nevada Aug. 31 L 28-26 Trojans (-8.5) 44.5 2 @ Memphis Sept. 7 L 38-17 Tigers (-18.5) 55.5 3 @ Iowa Sept. 14 - - - 4 Florida A&M Sept. 21 - - - 5 Louisiana-Monroe Sept. 28 - - - 6 Texas State Oct. 3 - - - 8 @ South Alabama Oct. 15 - - - View Full Table

Troy Last Game

The Trojans, in their most recent outing, were beaten by the Memphis Tigers 38-17. In that game against the Tigers, Matthew Caldwell had 113 yards on 11-of-19 passing (57.9%) for the Trojans, with no touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball four times for 6 yards and one rushing touchdown. Damien Taylor toted the rock seven times for 33 yards (4.7 yards per carry). Zeriah Beason led the receiving charge against the Tigers, hauling in four passes for 60 yards.

Troy Betting Insights

The Trojans have been the moneyline favorite just one other time so far this season, a game they lost.

