Trey McBride Fantasy Football Week 15: Stats and Projections vs. Texans

Trey McBride and the Arizona Cardinals will meet the Houston Texans and their third-ranked passing defense (172 yards conceded per game) in Week 15, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

For more details on McBride, if you're thinking about him for your DFS roster, read this piece before his upcoming matchup versus the Texans.

Trey McBride Week 15 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Arizona Cardinals at Houston Texans

Arizona Cardinals at Houston Texans Game Date: December 14, 2025

December 14, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 8.1

8.1 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 11.5

11.5 Projected Receiving Yards: 64.33

64.33 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.28

Projections provided by numberFire

McBride Fantasy Performance

McBride is currently the No. 1 fantasy player at his position (46th overall), amassing 141.7 fantasy points (10.9 per game).

In his last three games, McBride has put up 27.9 fantasy points (9.3 per game), as he's reeled in 22 passes on 28 targets for 219 yards and one touchdown.

McBride has put up 64.1 fantasy points (12.8 per game) during his last five games, as he's converted 52 targets into 41 catches for 461 yards and three TDs.

The peak of McBride's fantasy season came against the Green Bay Packers in Week 7, when he compiled 19.4 fantasy points with zero rushing yards on zero carries. As a pass-catcher, he hauled in 10 balls (on 13 targets) for 74 yards and two touchdowns.

From a fantasy perspective, Trey McBride stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 5 against the Tennessee Titans, hauling in five passes on seven targets for 41 yards (4.1 fantasy points).

Texans Defensive Performance

Houston has not allowed a player to record more than 300 yards passing versus them in a matchup yet this season.

The Texans have given up at least one passing TD to eight opposing QBs this year.

Houston has allowed four players to throw for at least two touchdowns in a game this year.

No opposing quarterback has thrown for more than two touchdowns in a game against the Texans this year.

Houston has given up over 100 yards receiving to three players this year.

The Texans have allowed 12 players to catch a touchdown pass versus them this year.

No player has caught more than one TD pass against Houston this year.

The Texans have allowed only one player to put up over 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

Houston has allowed at least one rushing touchdown to nine players this year.

Just one player has rushed for more than one TD versus the Texans this season.

