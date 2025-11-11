Trey McBride Fantasy Football Week 11: Stats and Projections vs. 49ers

Trey McBride and the Arizona Cardinals will play the San Francisco 49ers and their 22nd-ranked passing defense (228.8 yards allowed per game) in Week 11, on Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET.

With McBride's next game versus the 49ers, should you consider him for your DFS lineup? Scroll down for more stats and information.

Trey McBride Week 11 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Arizona Cardinals vs. San Francisco 49ers

Arizona Cardinals vs. San Francisco 49ers Game Date: November 16, 2025

November 16, 2025 Game Time: 4:05 p.m.

4:05 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 8.4

8.4 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 11.4

11.4 Projected Receiving Yards: 60.78

60.78 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.40

Projections provided by numberFire

McBride Fantasy Performance

McBride is currently the No. 1 fantasy player at his position (57th overall), amassing 96.3 fantasy points (10.7 per game).

In his last three games, McBride has compiled 256 receiving yards and four touchdowns on 24 catches (35 targets). In terms of fantasy points, he has 49.6 (16.5 per game) during that period.

McBride has accumulated 66.9 total fantasy points (13.4 per game) in his last five games, reeling in 37 balls (on 53 targets) for 369 yards and five touchdowns.

The high point of McBride's fantasy season was a Week 7 performance against the Green Bay Packers, when he tallied 19.4 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards).

From a fantasy standpoint, Trey McBride delivered his worst fantasy point total of the season (4.1 points) in Week 5 against the Tennessee Titans, hauling in five balls for 41 yards.

49ers Defensive Performance

San Francisco has allowed just two players to rack up over 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The 49ers have allowed nine players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

San Francisco has allowed six players to throw for two or more touchdowns in a game this year.

The 49ers have allowed three players to pass for three or more TDs in a game this year.

San Francisco has allowed only one player to pick up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The 49ers have allowed 18 players to catch a touchdown pass versus them this season.

San Francisco has allowed at least two receiving TDs to just one player this year.

The 49ers have given up more than 100 yards rushing to only one player this season.

San Francisco has allowed six players to score at least one rushing TD against them this season.

Just one player has run for more than one TD against the 49ers this year.

